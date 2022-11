Nearby Babbacombe beach is a pebble beach where dogs are allowed to roam all year round.

The unspoilt coastline has clear waters and it’s also the perfect spot for walkers to stroll along the Downs.

Babbacombe beach is also a renowned scuba diving spot, suitable for beginners and experienced divers.

Tourists can also explore the South West Coastal Path, the longest coastal path in the UK, from the beach.