These Innovative $7 Clippers ‘Cut Through Nails Like Butter’ — & Is Elderly & Anxious Cat-Approved

Like us, our kitties require a bit of nail care. While we get them their scratching posts, and they just love scratching up our couches, they need a bit of love! But here’s the thing: trimming your cat’s nails is stressful as heck.

Between them going to scratch you, the meows of horror, and your anxiously shaking hands, trying to be precise, it can be a mess. But thanks to this handy-dandy $7 pair of clippers, all that anxiety can be a thing of the past!

The Cat Nail Clippers by Pet Republique are an easy-to-use and super-safe, professional-grade nail clippers that can work with even the most anxious, elderly felines in your home. Designed for smaller breeds like kittens, cats, rabbits, puppies, and more, these comfortable clippers offer a safe grip so no mishaps can happen with your already anxious fur baby.

Per the brand, while they’re easy to use, they have a lot of tips to help anxious pets or owners to make it a quick experience. One tip is to apply baby oil to make the pet’s nails visible. Another is to keep in mind that if your fur baby’s nails are super long, you should cut off a small amount and wait a week before using them again to make sure they’re good to go! After that, you just follow the instructions given in the packet for a smooth and safe time!

With nearly 25,000 reviews at 4.7 stars (and nearly 80 percent of reviews at five stars), these little clippers are a staple in thousands of households. One shopper said it “cuts through nails like butter,” saying, “love these they are easy to use nice and heavy duty not like alot that are flimsy and do not cut the nails. These cut trough like butter.”

Another shopper added it’s “elderly-cat approved,” saying, “My elderly cat started having issues jumping onto blankets or the couch- she would get her claws stuck and scream… I just put her on my lap and pet her and slowly did one claw at a time very gently. She can now jump up with me on the couch without any issues!”

