These Netflix Holiday Movies Will Help Treat Your ‘Falling For Christmas’ Withdrawal

Some say that the holiday season begins on November 1st, while others wait for December. But can we all agree that there’s no better start to the merriest time of the year than your first Christmas movie marathon? There’s just something about having a night in, cozying up under some blankets with hot chocolate or mulled wine, and watching a holiday film that is pure joy.

When it comes to finding all the best holiday movies in one place, Netflix has firmly cemented itself as the gift that keeps on giving. Since the year the internet collectively fell in love with The Christmas Prince, the streaming giant has continued to fill our stockings with incredible holiday movies.

This year’s lineup will not disappoint. If you somehow missed it, Lindsay Lohan is making her holiday rom-com debut in Falling for Christmas, which features not only a pun-derful name but also a handsome local inn owner (that’s two boxes on your Christmas movie bingo card right here!). You can also catch Freddie Pinze, Jr. and Justin Hartley in their own highly-anticipated yuletide films.

But Netflix isn’t all holiday rom-coms. If you’re looking for a little less love under the mistletoe and more action or if you need a bit of distraction for the little ones while you’re off in Santa’s workshop (a.k.a. another room), there are plenty of options to stream. And no holiday movie marathon is complete without classics like White Christmas and A Christmas Carol.

Ready to start populating that queue? Check out these 50 best Christmas movies on Netflix in 2022.