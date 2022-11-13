Thiem and Zverev excited about playing together at World Tennis League: “Can’t wait to be on the same side of the net”

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will play in the World Tennis League and they are set to pair up together.

Zverev and Thiem are very good friends off the court and they love competing against each other. Thiem’s only grand slam triumph came in the US Open final when he defeated Zverev in the final and it’s still a go-to joke of his when talking to Zverev.

Both of them will be in the Middle East to send off this year playing at the World Tennis League. They were drawn into the same team at the event which delighted both as they shared their thoughts on social media. Zverev reacted:

“Can’t wait to be on the same side of the net this time Dominic Thiem! (At the World Tennis League) #Hawks.”





Thiem added:

“It’s been a long time! Glad to have you back on the court! Let’s rock this together. Who you’re gonna play mixed with?”