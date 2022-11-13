This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida | Travel Maven | NewsBreak Original

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Today, bakeries are celebrated for their authentic old-school style and fresh offerings from cookies to cakes.

Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

Florida is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable’s best in the country list . The wonderful B Bistro + Bakery in Miami is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it’s no wonder this beautiful eatery found its way into this article.

Julio David/Unsplash

This trendy Miami hot spot is open for brunch every day of the week. The eatery showcases elevated plates from salmon tartine to decadent pastelito pancakes topped with cream cheese mousse, guava preserve, brown butter maple, and vanilla crumble.

The real star of the show here however is the bistro’s bakery. Known for its innovative and unique treats, you won’t find the basic run-of-the-mill muffin at B Bistro. Instead, the bakery turns out something that is known as the cruffin. A cross between a croissant and a muffin, this delectable treat is what helped put B Bistro on the map and it is not something to be missed.

The unique texture and taste of the cruffin has been described by food bloggers across the country as every adult and child’s dream. Does it taste as good as it sounds? Only one way to find out. Be sure to visit this amazing bakery the next time you’re in Miami. B Bistro is open every day of the week from 8 am until 4 pm.

Address: 600 Brickell Ave #175, Miami, FL 33131.