“This Is Such a Letdown” – Call of Duty Community Is Divided After Modern Warfare II Reveals an Overhaul to Prestige Ranking System

Call of Duty series has attained an iconic status throughout the years, due to many reasons. Prestige is one such aspect of the franchise that has gained a special place in the hearts of millions of players. Seen in multiple entries, this levelling system becomes available once a player goes past the maximum rank to achieve in any given title, every year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
However, the way Prestige works in Call of Duty is going to change with 2022’s Modern Warfare II. So much so that now the new levelling system update has created a split between the fans themselves.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Call of Duty fans are divided over the new Prestige system in Modern Warfare II
Until this year’s installment, the format of Prestige was more or less the same in all the games. Previous titles were used to reset the level of every player at the end of a given season. Basically, they used to lose their hard-earned progress at the start of each new season.
DIVE DEEPER
But this system will now change in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. As soon as the Season 1 drops next week, players can get their first Prestige level once they reach rank 56. Similar to past entries, they will receive an Emblem, showcasing their Prestige icon. Now the main change implemented here is that one can keep their progress made past Prestige 1, even after the end of the current season.
It simply means that players can keep working on their next Prestige level in Modern Warfare II at any time, and without any reset to their earned progress. Alongside Warzone 2, the 2022 game will initially offer five Prestige levels in Season 1. Below are the requirements for the ranks to achieve them:
- Prestige 1: Unlocked at Rank 56
- Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100
- Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150
- Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200
- Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 (the Season 1 level cap)
A new debate arises over Prestige among the fans
Meanwhile, the Call of Duty fandom is now divided after the makers revealed a fresh approach to the Prestige ranks. Some fans are in favor of the revamped system and think that it’s way better than the old one.
I’m so happy we don’t get reset to level 1 whenever the new season starts now that’s a huge W, we’re never getting the old system back, but im happy to see they made the absolute right decision for the way it should work
— EspShotZz (@KilleCold) November 9, 2022
This system is a big W compared to the last one. Classic Prestige would be better but at least no resetting anymore.
— Shinyaku (@HKev794) November 9, 2022
This is a step in the right direction! I understand old prestige system isn’t coming back cause you guys want player retention so this is happily a good middle ground!
— Ꮄ ₉⁹₉ (@bpdstarvedbeast) November 9, 2022
On the other hand, there are those who seem to be disappointed. They want the old system back. “This is such a letdown, resetting after each prestige was a huge reason why everyone likes the older CoD’s better…,” wrote one user who is against the new change.
This is such a letdown, resetting after each prestige was a huge reason why everyone likes the older CoD’s better…
— Nick (@NickCarro11) November 9, 2022
L we want the old prestige system back. There was nothing wrong with it
— Demise (@xDemiselol) November 9, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Big L, would of been amazing to see Classic Prestige make a comeback.
— BigPhil (@phil_spook) November 9, 2022
Bro SCRAP SEASONAL PRESTIGE! Bring back THE ORIGINAL SYSTEM
— DmgPlays❕🇩🇴 (@DmgPlaysYT) November 9, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time