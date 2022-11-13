This Morning star slams Matt Hancock’s MP salary during I’m A Celeb

“It is so bad that’s brilliant, the whole country is talking about it,” Josie said. “Don’t get me wrong, he cringes me out, the whole country is talking.

“There’s a lot of people that are really angry you know, rightly so, I don’t know whether he has gone in there to show everybody his real side but it just makes me cringe.

“It’s so bad it’s brilliant, imagine if he won?” she continued. “He don’t live in the real world, does he? The thing that I don’t agree with, he’s still on an MP salary, isn’t he?

“See, you’re either on an MP salary or you’re a celebrity in the jungle!” Josie insisted in her interview with The Mirror.