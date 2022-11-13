Thunderbolts Will Develop the Relationship Between Yelena and Red Guardian

Marvel’s antihero team-up Thunderbolts is reuniting an oddball family, as David Harbour’s Red Guardian and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova join forces again and build on their complicated relationship established in 2021’s Black Widow.





Although he has not yet received a script for the Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Harbour spoke to io9 while on the press tour for his new holiday movie, Violent Night, and shared that he knows “the arc of the movie and how it functions…and it’s super cool. The idea is really cool.” The actor, best known for his role in Stranger Things, then expressed his excitement about working with Pugh again. “What [director Jake Schreier] wants to do with Florence’s character is very interesting and how I factor into how we develop our relationship is very interesting,” he said. Their troubled father-daughter dynamic was teased in Black Widow, but Harbour hints that it will be explored even further in “this movie that’s, you know, kind of ragtag.”

Related: Anthony Mackie Addresses Captain America’s Potential Thunderbolts Role

Both Harbour and Pugh made their MCU debuts respectively playing Alexei Shostako, also known as Red Guardian, and Yelena Belova in last year’s Black Widow, as members of Natasha Romanoff’s dysfunctional Russian spy family. Pugh has since reprised her role in the Disney+ show Hawkeye, after a post-credit scene in Black Widow showed Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ villainous Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine sending Yelena to kill Clint Barton. This will be Red Guardian’s second appearance in the MCU, joining a stacked troop of Marvel antiheroes.





Thunderbolts’ Ragtag Team

At this year’s D23 Expo, Marvel President Kevin Feige unveiled the star-studded cast of Thunderbolts, which includes Sebastian Stan as the fan-favorite Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah-John Kamen as Ghost, and Harrison Ford taking over the role of General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, alongside Harbour, Pugh and Louis-Dreyfus. US Agent and Contessa, who both appeared in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, offered the first tease at the team’s eventual formation.

Related: Thunderbolts Will Give Bucky Barnes His Most Significant MCU Role Yet

While the original comic book Thunderbolts were a group of villains masquerading as heroes under the leadership of Baron Helmut Zemo, Daniel Brühl — who has played Zemo in Captain America: Civil War and Falcon and the Winter Soldier — was not announced as part of the cast for the film, suggesting that Thunderbolts will offer a different iteration of the Marvel rogue squad.

Marvel has revealed that the project will begin filming in early 2023 and close out the MCU’s Phase Five with a 2024 release. It has also been confirmed that Jake Schreier will direct a script from Eric Pearson, co-writer of Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok.

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26th, 2024.

Source: Gizmodo