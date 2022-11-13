Tiffany Trump looks unrecognisable at wedding to Michael Boulos

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump stunned her guests as she stepped out to dance with her new husband.

Tiffany opted for two gowns on her wedding day, one for the ceremony and another for the reception.

Trump fans got a glimpse of Tiffany’s second dress and she did her first dance with Michael Boulos.

The pair shimmied to Toploader’s Dancing in the Moonlight with the bride wearing a floor-length white gown.

The dress had a sweetheart neckline and was asymmetrical, with one side strapless and the other boasting an added piece of material resting over the upper arm.

