Tiffany Trump looks unrecognisable at wedding to Michael Boulos

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump stunned her guests as she stepped out to dance with her new husband.
Tiffany opted for two gowns on her wedding day, one for the ceremony and another for the reception.
Trump fans got a glimpse of Tiffany’s second dress and she did her first dance with Michael Boulos.
The pair shimmied to Toploader’s Dancing in the Moonlight with the bride wearing a floor-length white gown.
The dress had a sweetheart neckline and was asymmetrical, with one side strapless and the other boasting an added piece of material resting over the upper arm.
READ MORE: Kate shares task she struggles with during Charlotte’s morning routine
It boasted a dramatic slit up one side, which unveiled a pair of pastel pink suede heels.
The dress also boasted a short train which added dimension and movement to the flawless gown.
Trump fans took to Instagram to comment on Tiffany’s wedding look.
@talijoon stated: “Wow!! They look amazing!” @teensie_0221 added: “She looks pretty.”
DON’T MISS…
The arms of the dress were slightly sheer but covered in sparkles.
She wore a beautiful pair of diamond earrings, and went for very elegant makeup, with dark eyes, pink lips and rouged cheeks.
Tiffany also wore a veil with a long train which flowed down the entirety of her dress.
@gayletrotter tweeted: “Simple wedding dresses are always beautiful. Bride looks beautiful.”
Source link