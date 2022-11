Twin titles for Gajanand at Uttam Tennis Tournament

Published: Published Date – 06:34 PM, Sun – 13 November 22

Gajanand Mangela clinched men’s singles and doubles titles in the Uttam Tennis Academy Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Gajanand Mangela clinched men’s singles and doubles titles in the Uttam Tennis Academy Tennis Tournament held at the Uttam Tennis Academy, Hallika Homes, Bolarum, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Gajanand of Babu Tennis Academy defeated B Naresh of Gunrock Tennis Academy in the singles final. Later, he paired with Raja and downed Gurunath Dame and B Naresh to clinch the title.

Results: U-10: Boys: Arjun Vangani (Pallavi Tennis Academy) bt Bavith Raam Sai (Gunrock Tennis Academy) 7-5; U-12; Mixed Event (Round Robin Format): Winner: K Manvik (Victorious Tennis Academy), Runner-up: S Ruchika Reddy (Victorious Tennis Academy); U-14: Mixed Event (Round Robin Format): Winner: V Sai Koushik Reddy (DWPS), Runner-up: S Ruchika Reddy (Victorious Tennis Academy); Men’s Singles (Round Robin Format): Winner: Gajanand Mangela (Babu Tennis Academy- Mumbai), Runner-up: B Naresh (Gunrock Tennis Academy); Men’s Doubles (Round Robin Format): Winners: Raja/Gajanand Mangela (Babu Sir Tennis Academy – Mumbai); Runners-up: Gurunath Dame (NSTA)/B Naresh (Gunrock Tennis Academy).