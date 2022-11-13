Twitter reportedly cuts contract workforce following mass layoffs | Engadget

After laying off , Elon Musk has turned his attention to Twitter’s contract workers. According to separate reports from and , the social media platform began reducing its contingent staff on Saturday afternoon. The scale of the job cuts is unclear, but Newton puts it at “a large number,” with the company’s content moderation and marketing teams among those affected by the layoffs.

Twitter also appears to have provided no notice to those who lost their job this weekend. Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems. “One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows,” one manager posted in the company’s Slack, . Yet others found out by reading the reports about the cuts. Some workers are now worried they may not get paid for their last two weeks of work. Following Twitter’s November 4th layoffs, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their time sheets.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment. The company reportedly cut its entire communications department during its recent reorganization.

The cuts come at the end of another turbulent week at Twitter. On Wednesday, the company its new subscription with verification only to less than two days later after it was . Musk also reportedly told employees Twitter was losing so much money that bankruptcy was “not out of the question.”