Two men killed and third injured in horror stabbing





Police have launched a murder investigation after two men were found dead after a stabbing. A third man was found injured with stab wounds in Bedfordshire by officers.

Officers were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle on Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis at 1.18am on Sunday. Emergency services discovered three men with stab wounds, with two sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The third was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Bedfordshire Police have now launched a double murder investigation. On their website, the force said: “While the victims have yet to be formally identified, specially trained officers are supporting family members. “A large police presence remains in the town while investigations are carried out to establish the full circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible. “Additional patrols will also be in the town over the coming days.” READ MORE: King ‘made it clear’ to aides he wants debate on slave trade

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster said: “This was a horrific incident which has resulted in two young men losing their lives and a third suffering very serious injuries. “I understand how concerning this will be for residents, however from what we know so far we believe this to be a contained incident with no wider ongoing threat to the public. “There can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice. “The area was fairly busy at the time and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or anything leading up to it, to contact police.” Anyone with any information is asked to call police quoting Operation Crux on 101, through the online reporting tool at www.beds.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. DON’T MISS Rocked Russians have nowhere to hide as 500 pinpointed Two planes collide midair sparking huge fireball explosion Istanbul bomb explosion leaves several dead and at least 53 injured

Like Loading...