Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts


KYIV, Nov 13 (Reuters) – The alert ‘UKRAINE CENTRAL BANK PREPARES BANKING SYSTEM TO WORK IN EMERGENCY CONDITIONS IN CONNECTION WITH POSSIBLE BLACKOUTS’

and story are wrong and are withdrawn. They were based on a message posted on a Telegram channel that is not the official channel of the central bank, a bank spokeswoman said, denying any such announcement. There will be no substitute story.

STORY_NUMBER: L8N329048

STORY_DATE: 13/11/2022

STORY_TIME: 0733 GMT

