Universal Credit rise would give claimants an extra £52 a month

If Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt make the move, Universal Credit payments could rise by as much as £52 per month. One Government source told The Mirror that, as of Tuesday, no final decision had been made and a real-terms cut could still happen. However, the source said: “It can and will change.”

Universal Credit is provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and people are able to apply if they’re out of work or on a low-income, live in the UK, are over the age of 18 years, and have less than £16,000 in savings.

It is usually paid once a month and is made up of a basic “standard allowance” for a household.

However, people with different circumstances receive different amounts of Universal Credit.

Currently, the standard amount is £265.31 a month for single claimants under 25, and £334.91 a month for single claimants aged 25 or over.

