Utah State Women’s Tennis Continues Run at CSUN Fall Invitational – Utah State University Athletics

USU opened the day facing Youngstown State in doubles play. Graduate Annaliese County and senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk earned a doubles win for the Aggies with a 6-3 victory over graduate Cecilia Rosas and sophomore Lili Minich.
Graduate Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng lost 6-3 to sophomore Julia Marko and junior Eliska Masarikova, while sophomore Indya Nespor and freshman Jade Brilhante fell 6-1 to sophomore Elisa Rigazio and junior Maria Oliveira.
Utah State then faced CSUN in singles play with two Aggies picking up victories. Naz Ozturk fought back for the 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over freshman Emma Moratalla Sanz. Brilhante recorded the other win for the Aggies with a 7-6 (9), 6-2 win over freshman Sofia Dermenjyan.
After winning the first set 6-2, Nespor lost the next two 6-3, 6-3 to freshman Tallia Harper. Küng lost 6-0, 6-4 to graduate Jolene Coetzee, while Burton lost 6-3, 6-4 to senior Victoria Santibañez Luna. County fell to freshman Angelo Ho 7-5, 6-3.
Utah State returns to the courts in both singles and doubles play in its final fall tournament action of the season on Sunday, Nov. 13.
CSUN FALL INVITATIONAL RESULTS
NOV. 11-13, 2022
MATADOR TENNIS COMPLEX
NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA
DOUBLES
Day One
Monique Burton/Lisa Küng (USU) def. Jenna Schlatter/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-4
Zeynep Naz Ozturk/Annaliese County (USU) def. Carolyna Fowler/Emily Fowler (UCI) 6-4
Jade Brilhante/Indya Nespor (USU) def. Amanda Perez/Asha Gidwani (UCI) 7-6 (6)
Day Two
Julia Marko/Eliska Masarikova (YSU) def. Monique Burton/Lisa Küng (USU) 6-3
Zeynep Naz Ozturk/Annaliese County (USU) def. Cecilia Rosas/Lili Minich (YSU) 6-3
Elisa Rigazio/Maria Oliveira (YSU) def. Jade Brilhante/Indya Nespor (USU) 6-1
SINGLES
Day One
Sasha Turchak (CSUN) def. Zeynep Naz Ozturk (USU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) def. Lisa Küng (USU) 7-5, 7-5
Victoria Santibañez Luna (CSUN) def. Monique Burton (USU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2
Cindy Ung (CSUN) def. Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario (USU) 6-3, 6-3
Jacqueline O’Neill (CSUN) def. Jade Brilhante (USU) 6-2, 6-1
Indya Nespor (USU) def. Jasmine Tolmoyan (CSUN) 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4
Day Two
Jolene Coetzee (CSUN) def. Lisa Küng (USU) 6-0, 6-4
Zeynep Naz Ozturk (USU) def. Emma Moratalla Sanz (CSUN) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5
Victoria Santibañez Luna (CSUN) def. Monique Burton (USU) 6-3, 6-4
Angela Ho (CSUN) def. Annaliese County (USU) 7-5, 6-3
Jade Brilhante (USU) def. Sofia Dermenjyan (CSUN) 7-6 (9), 6-2
Tallia Harper (CSUN) def. Indya Nespor (USU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
– USU –
