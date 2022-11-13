Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair

TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.

The release said the event offered free canine vaccines, free feline vaccines, free rabies vaccines, free dewormer and free pet food. Microchips were also available at the event for $5.

According to an OAA Facebook post, nearly 300 dogs and cats were vaccinated and dewormed at the event. Of those dogs and cats, 150 were also microchipped.

The event was held to increase the number of vaccinated dogs and cats in the Tulsa community, thus protecting them against easily preventable diseases like distemper, according to the release.

At the event itself, Jamee Saurez, the OAA President, said vaccinating and microchipping was “the right thing to do.”

“The micro chipping is great because if you lose your pet its easy to find, but other than that, it’s just the right thing to do for your pet and to keep your pet healthy. We want all Tulsa pets, and local pets all over the state of Oklahoma, to be healthy, but especially where I live in Tulsa,” she said.

The Facebook post noted that OAA will hold more events like this in the future and also recommended similar events such as Tulsa SPCA’s twice-a-week low-cost vaccine clinics and Oklahoma Pet Collective Society’s vaccine & microchip clinic on December 3.

©2022 Cox Media Group