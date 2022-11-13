Virgin River’s Charmaine star speaks out on harrowing death threats

Fans of Netflix’s hit series Virgin River, are eagerly awaiting the release of the show’s fifth season. Ahead of its premiere, Charmaine Roberts star Lauren Hammersley detailed the harrowing death threats she received from viewers.

Since season one, hair stylist Charmaine has been a constant threat to Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan’s (Martin Henderson) relationship.

After relocating to the small town for work, Mel and Jack hit it off and decided to take their romantic relationship seriously.

As a result, Jack cut things off with Charmaine who was his occasional fling for two years.

On numerous occasions, she tried to rekindle her relationship with Jack but he constantly turned down her advances.

