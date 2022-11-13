Vote for your favourite Time Lord in our Doctor Who poll

Matt Smith

Matt Smith was one of the youngest actors to play the Doctor at the age of 26 and something of an unknown, joining the show with new showrunner Steven Moffat.

Some of the 11th Time Lord’s companions included Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald as well as Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond and Arthur Darvill as Rory.

Peter Capaldi

Oscar winner Peter Capaldi and long-time Doctor Who fan Peter Capaldi stepped into the shoes of the Time Lord in 2014 after making a surprise first appearance in the 50th anniversary special.

He stayed for three series and his companions included Clara, Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts, and Matt Lucas as alien Nardole.

Jodie Whittaker

The most recent Doctor was Jodie Whittaker, who also became the first woman to take on the role of the time traveller.

She appeared on the show as part of Chris Chibnall’s era as showrunner and her companions included Bradley Walsh’s Graham O’Brien, Mandip Gill as Yaz Khan, Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair and John Bishop as Dan Lewis.

Doctor Who is streaming on the BBC iPlayer now