What will happen to Montana Love? | DAZN News Norway

On Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, on a bill that was broadcast on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories, American Montana Love was disqualified and lost his unbeaten record after an unsportsmanlike reaction to his opponent, Steve Spark.

They were in the sixth round of the fight – where the WBA super lightweight intercontinental crown was at stake – and after an accidental clash of heads and a warning from the ringside doctor, Montana came out ready to finish the Australian knockout artist.

Spark, who had already knocked Montana Love down in the second round, was ready to receive Montana, who immediately charged him and in an exchange of punches that took them to the ropes, lifted his opponent up and pushed his head first to the outside of the ring.

Spark immediately got back to his feet and climbed into the ring ready to continue the fight, but the corner immediately called for Montana’s disqualification.

“You saw how dirty the fight was, I just tried to get the job done. For a moment I couldn’t see, I didn’t know how bad the cut was. The whole plan was to let him wear down and grab him in the later rounds. I definitely want to fight him again,” said Montana, who lost his 19-fight unbeaten streak.

Montana Love and Eddie Hearn said they will appeal the decision and the local commission will submit videos of the unusual fight for review.

Spark, who improved his record to 16-2 with 14 knockouts, said he could do the rematch as long as the fight make sense (financially) now that as the new WBA super lightweightweight intercontinental champion he is that much closer to a world title shot and doesn’t want to risk that position.