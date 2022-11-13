Whatcom Genealogical Society Beginners Classes -Census & FamilySearch – WhatcomTalk

The Whatcom Genealogical Society will be teaching beginning family history classes at its November 14th meetings. We will discuss how to use various census records, and FamilySearch websites in order to discover your family’s roots. No experience in genealogy is necessary. This meeting is free to the public (donations are gladly accepted).

Where:Pioneer Pavilion, 2007 Cherry St., Ferndale, WA

When: Nov 14, 2022

Time: Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Meeting starts at 2 p.m.

Questions: contact us at Email: whatcomgenesoc@gmail.com

Attn: Lynda Lucas