When did Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos start dating? Relationship explored as couple ties the knot in lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding

American internet personality Tiffany Trump has tied the knot with billionaire Michael Boulos in a lavish wedding amidst friends and family.

On November 12, the 29-year-old star exchanged vows with the 25-year-old businessman at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

As per People Magazine, she wore a white Elie Saab gown with beading and long sleeves and was walked down the aisle by her father, the former American president, Donald Trump. Her half-siblings Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump also attended the lavish wedding.

While talking to People Magazine, Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, revealed why they chose the Mar-a-Lago Club as her wedding venue. She said:

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics. This was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

As per Page Six, Tiffany Trump’s parents, Donald and Marla, were involved in planning the wedding, which happened just after Hurricane Nicole passed through Florida.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ relationship timeline

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos first met each other in July 2018 after they met at Lindsay Lohan’s Mykonos beach club and began dating soon after.

As per Page Six, Boulous is a native of Lagos, Nigeria, and comes from a family owning several multibillion-dollar companies. The duo began dating when Michael was studying at the University of London while Tiffany was a student at Georgetown, and they were both vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.

Two months later, in September, the duo made their first public appearance while attending New York Fashion Week, and Tiffany soon introduced Boulos to the Trump family.

Tiffany and Michael made their relationship official on Instagram in January 2019 by sharing pictures from their time at the White House Christmas party. Following this, the 25-year-old businessman made several public appearances with Donald Trump’s fourth child.

From attending the 2020 rally for the then-President’s campaign in Orlando, Florida, to Election night at the White House, Boulos was seen accompanying Tiffany at every important political event for the Trump family.

In January 2021, a day before Donald Trump left the president’s office, Tiffany Trump announced her engagement to Michael by sharing a picture of the duo standing in the White House Colonnade.

Alongside, she wrote:

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

As per People Magazine, Boulos popped the question with a $1.2 million diamond ring in the White House Rose Garden.

In July 2021, they were spotted scouting for wedding locations in Greece but did not get any luck as they ultimately tied the knot at the Mar-a-Lago Club.



