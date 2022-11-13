Who Is Kelly Reilly? Actor Who Plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

With her fiery personality, Beth Dutton has become a fan favorite on Yellowstone. Her no-nonsense can-do attitude has made her perhaps the last Dutton you’d want to mess with, and her dad’s favorite.

But just who is Kelly Reilly?

Kelly Reilly is an English actress who plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. She was born on July 18, 1977, in Chessington, England, and has an estimated net worth between $8 million to $12 million.

Birthname: Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly Born: 18 July 1977 (age 45) Birthplace: Chessington, England Height: 5′ 6″ (1.68 m) Husband: Kyle Baugher (m. 2012) Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Reilly began her acting career in 1995. Since then, she has become an award-winning actress starring in TV, film, and theater.

Notable Kelly Reilly TV Shows and Movies

Pride & Prejudice (2005) as Caroline Bingley

Mrs Henderson Presents (2005) as Maureen

Eden Lake (2008) as Jenny

Sherlock Holmes (2009) as Mary Morstan

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) as Mary Morstan

Flight (2012) as Nicole

Black Box (2014) as Catherine Black

True Detective (2014-2019) as Jordan Semyon

Britannia (2018-present) as Kerra

Yellowstone (2018-present) as Beth Dutton

5 Facts About Kelly Reilly

1. She’s an Award-Winning Actress

With over 25 years of acting, Reilly has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. In 2005, she won three awards for her role as Maureen in Mrs Henderson Presents.

The awards she won for the role are: Empire Award for Best Newcomer, London Film Critics’ Circle for British Newcomer of the Year, and National Board of Review Award for Best Cast.

2. She is a Private Person and Doesn’t Do Many Interviews or Photoshoots

Reilly tends to keep it on the down low when it comes to sharing facts about her personal life. While she does have an Instagram account, she doesn’t reveal much about herself on it.

3. She Studied Drama

Reilly studied at Tolworth Girls’ School in Kingston, where she studied drama for GCSE. Her studies clearly paid off as she began her acting career when she was still a teenager.

4. She is a Horse Lover

Reilly makes regular posts on Instagram of her horseback riding. Many of her photos include scenic back country from the viewpoint of in the saddle.

Reilly even posted a video where she is trying her hand at reining with Foran Performance Horses by practicing a sliding stop. She also has multiple horse posts at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana.

Since Reilly remains very private about her personal life, it is unclear if she owns a horse herself.

See Kelly Reilly’s Instagram account here.

5. She Has Done Theather

While Reilly is well-known for being a TV and film star, she has also been a theater actor. Reilly teamed up with British dramatist and director Terry Johnson in four productions: Elton John’s Glasses (1997), The London Cuckolds (1998), The Graduate (2000), and Piano/Forte (2006).

Is Kelly Reilly a Real Cowgirl?

While she may play a daughter of a cowboy on Yellowstone, Reilly did not grow up with the cowboy lifestyle. However, Reilly has told reporters that she grew up riding horses in England and even groomed and exercised polo ponies.

Also read: 5 Yellowstone Actors Who are Cowboys in Real Life

Does Kelly Reilly Have a British Accent?

While you would never know it from her portrayal as Beth on Yellowstone, Reilly does have a British accent. She said her accent kept her from hardly talking to others on the set of Yellowstone.

She also claims she would have felt like an idiot talking to the cast and crew while not filming in her American accent since it isn’t real.

Is Kelly Reilly Married?

Kelly Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher. They live together in New York City and got married in Somerset, England, in 2012.

While Reilly remains private about her life with her husband, she does post about him occasionally on Instagram.

Here is an of Keilly and her husband that she posted on Instagram:

Credit: Kelly Reilly’s Instagram

How Much is Kelly Reilly Paid for Yellowstone?

Kelly Reilly is thought to make around £163,000 ($200,000) per episode of Yellowstone. As the female lead in the show, she is one of the highest-paid actors on Yellowstone.

Does Kelly Reilly Have Kids?

Reilly and her husband do not have any children together. However, the couple does have a dog that can be seen on Reilly’s Instagram.

Also read: 10 Best Beth and Rip Love Moments on Yellowstone