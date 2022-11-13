Why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fans Should Make Use of Campaign Early Access

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is approaching, and promises several improvements over its predecessor, including an all-new third-person mode. Players have already been able to experience the game thanks to its open beta last month, and for those who have digitally pre-ordered the game, they will gain access to the single-player campaign a week early on October 20. This is something they should take advantage of, as playing through it will have several benefits come the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer modes.

Early access to the main story campaign is not something the franchise has ever attempted before. The rewards on offer for playing through the solo campaign are varied, and importantly, they are not tied specifically to pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2 – they will be accessible by everyone. Thus, this early access will simply ensure certain players can finish the campaign quicker than everyone else, allowing them to use the rewards to a head start in multiplayer.

Campaign Rewards For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Since the franchise’s early days, each title’s single-player campaign has never been a substantial highlight. Some players don’t even attempt to play through the campaign at all, instead choosing to focus on the multiplayer modes that have made Call of Duty such a financial juggernaut over the years. The game will no doubt sink or swim based on the depth, variety, and innovation of the multiplayer modes on offer, and judging by the features already displayed so far – including Modern Warfare 2‘s new approach to killstreaks, Infinity Ward is clearly not content just retreading old ground.

Anything that offers players an early multiplayer advantage is likely to be appreciated, and luckily all the rewards unlocked during the campaign will be useable in multiplayer. They include:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Union Guard Weapon Blueprint.

Of all of these rewards, the most useful ones to access early on will be the double XP tokens, which should allow players to gain some momentum as soon as the full game releases. The Union Guard Weapon Blueprint, which is described on Call of Duty‘s official blog as an all-round great primary weapon, represents a perfect starting point for players of all skill levels. Coming with four attachments, that will help with stability, recoil, aim, and noise suppression.

If pre-ordering players take full advantage of their early access and are able to finish Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign in time for the game’s full release, they are putting themselves in a strong position when multiplayer modes commence. Luckily there isn’t long before that access opens up, giving fans of the franchise time to start grinding things out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

