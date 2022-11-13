Woman left surprised after Aldi ‘refused’ to sell her food





A woman was left shocked after Aldi threw away some food despite her asking if she could buy it to give to charity. Lidia Simpson, from Burton, was shopping in a branch of Aldi when she saw the yellow-sticker items being thrown away. Lidia was visiting the store in Littleover, Derbyshire, on November 2 when she saw the food being thrown away at around 7.30pm.

She said: “We often go to the Hollybrook pub and the Aldi is on our way home, so we often just pick up bits when we pass by. We’d just paid for our shopping at the till. They’d got loads and loads of food on this checkout that they were just chucking into this big bin. “I took a picture of it because I couldn’t believe the amount of waste, especially in this day and age, with the cost of living crisis and homeless people. All the plastic and cardboard would’ve gone straight to landfill as well rather than being recycled.” In the picture of the waste, packs of sweet potato burgers, brussels sprouts, avocados and chocolate apples can be seen, reports DerbyshireLive. Lidia says she approached the employee in charge of the bin and asked her about it. She said: “I asked the woman if it was going to some kind of charity.

“She said no, that it was all waste and was no good to anyone. I think it’s an utter disgrace really. I know other supermarkets give to charity, do 75% reductions and put their old food on TooGoodToGo.” Aldi says that usually, perishable products such as bread, meat and fruit and vegetables are marked down by either 30% or 75% before stores close on their last day of life. They also say they donate surplus food which is safe to eat. Some items they say are not suitable for donation, such as fresh produce with damaged packaging, or chilled items that have gone past their Use By date. But Lidia argued that the food looked fine. READ MORE: Tony Adams breaks silence as he apologises for sudden Strictly exit

She said: “There was nothing wrong with the food. I would’ve bought some. I told the woman it was really bad but she just walked away and didn’t really say anything. I’ve never seen that amount of waste in Aldi ever.” Aldi say that its bins are emptied every few days and in this case, the bin had not been emptied for a while. As a result, some of the items in the bin were products that had already been reduced until they were no longer safe to be consumed. An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are committed to reducing food waste as well as working with food distribution organisations to help people in need. Aldi has donated more than 27 million meals to over 3,800 local causes through our partnership with Neighbourly, and we will continue to do everything we can to support the vital services that food distribution organisations provide.”

