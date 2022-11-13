Woman spots ‘world’s deadliest plant’ in council flowerbed





A woman in North Wales was shocked to discover the world’s deadliest plant in a council flower bed. The shrub, when it seeds, contains a substance 6,000 times more deadly than cyanide.

The flower, known as the Castor Oil plant or Ricinus communis, was previously named the world’s deadliest plant by the Guinness Book of Records. Conwy Council ground staff planted the flowerbeds of Queens Gardens park in Colwyn Bay, including the poisonous flower. Worried that the plants could be dangerous, the woman’s husband contacted North Wales Live. He told the site: “There was one plant that caught her eye, it was quite exotic looking, and so she asked the gardeners what it was.

“They told her it was something called Ricinus and she checked on a plant identification app on her phone. She sent the name to me – Ricinus communis. “I didn’t like the sound of Ricinus and so I googled to see if it was anything to do with ricin, which I knew was a poison. “It’s a nice-looking plant but I’m not sure it’s the most sensible choice for a public park.” All parts of the striking plant are deadly to dogs and humans. Even a small amount, if ingested, can be fatal without medical intervention. READ MORE: Man killed after challenging five youths for ‘messing about’

Conwy Council said that it would be taking usual precautions with the plants, which have been used in beds for years. The spokesperson said: “We have used Castor Oil (Ricinus communis) plants in our bedding displays for many years and they are commonly used in bedding displays throughout the UK. “As with many decorative plants, the seeds and seed heads are toxic if ingested, and we look to remove the plants before the seed heads set.” Many common garden flowers are poisonous if ingested, according the Royal Horticultural Society which reminds gardeners that, while beautiful, ornamental plants are not meant to be eaten.

