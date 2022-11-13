Woman’s Club to enjoy fall fashion show at upcoming meeting

A Mississippi native who has been a Texas transplant for 27 years, Diane Long is a wife, mother and English teacher who has written Pecan Plantation Bits for 14 years cumulatively. She spends her time gathering neighborhood news and teaching students how to avoid passive voice.
The next gathering of the Pecan Plantation Woman’s Club comes Thursday, Nov. 17 with social time beginning at 9:30 a.m. and President Carol Herrick calling the meeting to order at 10. “Traveling in Style!” is the mantra for the day as ladies will view a parade of fall fashions from local merchants as they “travel around the world.”
Following the business meeting and fashion show, ladies will enjoy lunch prepared by the clubhouse staff. Directories for the 2022-2023 club year are ready for distribution at Thursday’s meeting, and donations for Santa’s Workshop (in conjunction with the Christmas Tour of homes on Thursday, Dec. 8) may be delivered to next week’s gathering.
Furthermore, the PPWC’s annual casserole and bake sale will happen Saturday, Nov. 19 at the PAC. Sales will begin at noon and end when all merchandise is sold, which will be quick. All proceeds from the day will benefit the PPWC’s philanthropic activity both within and outside our gates.
Pecaners have the opportunity today, Saturday, Nov. 12, to support the Green Thumb Garden Club in our neighborhood. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAC, shoppers may purchase yard art, painted flowerpots, uniquely crafted birdhouses, and seasonal turbines. The GTGC will use funds raised to continue the beautification of our front and back circles.
The Pecan Plantation Art Guild will host a pop-up art show and sale tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse golf course pavilion. Art of all shapes and sizes, including jewelry and crafts, will be available for purchase. “Artist elves” have been hard at work; attendees should bring Christmas shopping lists. The event is open to the public, and visitors are welcome.
A “Paint Your Pet” art workshop is on the calendar for tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the PAC when Pecan artist Kathy Yoders will provide step by step instruction for artists (of all skill levels) ages 10 through adult. Call the PAC front desk for registration information: 817-573-7952.
Pecan’s next New Member Orientation will happen Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. in the Pecan clubhouse ballroom. Folks from the Membership Committee will be on hand to give information and answer questions about our community.
The Genealogy Group meets again Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. in Pecan’s EMS training room. Participants need not be Pecan residents, as everyone is welcome.
The program for the day is titled “DNA Beyond Ethnicity” and promises to be helpful regardless of participants’ level of experience with DNA research.
For more information on the Genealogy Group and its activities, contact Ronda Bauman at 512-461-5128.
Ray Reed and Gator will take the stage on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the clubhouse ballroom. Dinner for the evening includes a prime rib carving station with sides and desserts. Limited seating, and reservations are necessary: 817-573-2641.
Sandra Winfield has served as the chief of Pecan’s Emergency Medical Service beautifully well, and upon her impending retirement, folks have an upcoming opportunity to wish her a happy departure. Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. brings a reception in the clubhouse ballroom honoring her. Sandra’s patients, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend.
Pecan’s fall USTA tennis league program is in full swing with men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles teams. Best of luck to these players as they compete.
Pecan’s chef Jordan Ray announces that the clubhouse dining room will host three seating times on Thanksgiving Day for members wishing to dine at the clubhouse: 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Reservations are necessary and will go fast: 817-573-2641.
This fall held Pecan’s annual fly-in and car show, and despite the heat of the day’s weather, a fabulous turnout, including 65 children flying in the Young Eagles program, enjoyed the festivities. Thank you to the car owners, pilots, and volunteers who made the day successful.
Source link