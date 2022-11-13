Women’s Tennis Completes Fall Schedule at Liberty Hidden Dual #3 – University of Richmond Athletics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Richmond women’s tennis completed the fall 2022 schedule at the Liberty Hidden Dual #3 Saturday and Sunday. The Spiders picked up nine wins in singles matches and two doubles over the two day tournament.



Battling the elements, the Spiders picked up victories in singles action on the first day of action. Freshman Lara Bakhaya picked up wins over Maretha Buger (6-3, 3-6 [10-7]) and Arina Babkova (6-4, 6-3). Fellow freshman Elizabeth Novak collected wins over Micaela Ode Mitre (3-6, 7-5[10-6]) and Olivia Gallagher (6-2, 6-3).



Redshirt sophomore Claire Le Du and junior Polina Shitikova both went 1-1 on the first day in singles. Le Du picked up a win over Sophia Hurrion (7-6(3), 6-4) before falling to Emma Fernald (6-3, 6-4). Shitikova defeated Rieke Gillar (6-3, 6-7(3), [10-8]) but fell to Ine Strange (6-1, 6-1).



Richmond dropped all four doubles matches on Saturday.



On the final day, Richmond picked up three singles and two doubles victories. Le Du collected a singles victory over Hanna Giddings (6-1, 6-1). Novak came from behind to defeat Alisia Manolescu (4-6, 6-4 [10-6]) while Shitikova beat Yaelle Vaissaud (6-1, 6-4).





Day 1 results

Bakhaya def Maretha Burger 6-3, 3-6 [10-7]

Bakhaya def Arina Babkova 6-4, 6-3

Bakhaya/Novak lost to Ode Mitre/Nguyen 6-1

Bakhaya/Novak lost to Gallagher/Giddings 6-1

Le Du/Shitikova loss to Hurrion/McGrane 7-5

Le Du/Shitikova loss to Pell/Vaissaud 6-2

Le Du def Sophia Hurrion 7-6 (3), 6-4

Le Du loss to Emma Fernald 6-3, 6-4

Novak def Micaela Ode Mitre 3-6, 7-5 [10-6]

Novak def Olivia Gallagher 6-2, 6-3

Shitikova def Rieke Gillar 6-3, 6-7 (3) [10-8]

Shitikova loss Ine Stange 6-1, 6-1



Day 2 results

Bakhaya/Novak def Pell/Vaissaud 6-4

Bakhaya loss Sofiya Kuzina 6-3, 6-3

Le Du def Hanna Giddings 6-1, 6-1

Le Du/Shitikova def Perry/Dodashev Enbert 6-2

Novak def Alisia Manolescu 4-6, 6-4 [10-6]

Shitikova def Yaelle Vaissaud 6-1, 6-4

