Women’s Tennis Finishes Their Fall Season At ITA Fall Circuit – Eastern Kentucky University Athletics

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky women’s tennis team finished their fall season at the ITA Fall Circuit this weekend. Emmeline Polevoi competed for the Colonels.

Results
Singles
Quarterfinals
Polevoi def. King, 6-1, 6-1
Bruce def. Polevoi, 6-4, 6-2



