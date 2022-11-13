‘Yellowstone’: What Do the Wolves Really Mean to Kayce?

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan often includes symbolism and foreshadowing in his storytelling. With man versus nature being one of the neo-western’s primary themes, Sheridan has used the appearance of wolves as part of Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) storyline. However, the significance of the wild animal’s repeated appearances has yet to be revealed. What do the wolves really mean to Kayce?

Luke Grimes | Paramount



Kayce Dutton had a conversation with a wolf in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3

A wolf first appeared to Kayce during an intimate moment in the outdoors between him and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) in the season 3 episode titled “Freight Trains and Monsters.” Later, he had a literal conversation with the animal in an attempt to cut a deal for their survival on the Yellowstone Ranch.

Kayce said that he would allow the wolves to have free run of the wildlife as long as they stayed away from all the domesticated animals and cattle. Surprisingly, it appeared that John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) prodigal son and the supposed leader of the wolfpack reached an agreement.

What do the wolves mean to Kayce? With the animal symbolizing the ranch’s external predators in earlier seasons, it’s possible this is Sheridan’s way of telling the audience that Kayce’s special relationship with them might make him the one and only Dutton with the skills to fight off his father’s enemies.

After all, Sheridan has made it pretty clear in the first four seasons that Kayce is the Dutton family savior.

The wolf told Kayce to choose a path in the season 4 finale

The wolf continued to cross Kayce’s path over seasons 3 and 4. And by the season 4 finale, it forced him to choose a path. During his vision quest, Kayce saw a girl dressed in tribal garb who appeared in the place of the wolf. She told him that the animal is his spiritual animal and protector.