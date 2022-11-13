Young people will struggle most to pay rising energy bills – Report

The Resolution Foundation’s Intergenerational Audit concludes over-75s are expected to spend 8 percent of their total household income on bills as they are more likely to live in larger and energy-inefficient homes. But younger generations, who have seen years of stalled pay growth and high housing costs, will struggle the most as they are four times more likely to be on pre-payment meters and are less likely to have assets and savings.

Middle-aged households – ranging from 40 to 64-year-olds – will see the largest increases, with typical annual energy bills rising by over £1,000 on pre-crisis levels, to between £2,200 and £2,400.

The report found that even with Government support, the typical household energy bill will be 83 percent higher in 2022-23 compared to pre-crisis levels.

It also concluded those aged between 40 and 64 are set to benefit the most from cost-of-living support measures announced this year because cuts to national insurance contributions do not benefit those over the state pension age.

Molly Broome, of the Resolution Foundation, said: “All generations are facing difficulties from the growing cost-of-living crisis – but different generations are experiencing it in very different ways.

“Energy bills are set to rise by over 80 percent this winter, compared to pre-crisis levels.

“The middle-aged will face the largest bill rises and older generations will see the greatest squeeze on their incomes due to their larger and less energy-efficient homes.