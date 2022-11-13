Yung Gravy Revealed That He Took Martha Stewart On A Date And Explained What His Relationship With Addison Rae’s Mom, Sheri Easterling, Is Like Now

If this is your first encounter with Mr. Gravy, allow me to paint you a picture — he’s a 26-year-old rapper who has seen amble TikTok success for his raps. Oh, and he previously made out with Addison Rae’s Mom, Sheri Easterling, at the VMAs.
Well, Yung’s love of the 81-year-old cooking icon is well documented at this point. He has a song called “Martha Stewart.” He even apparently wanted to take Martha as his date to the VMAs, but she couldn’t make it.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Yung said, “I rap a lot about cooking and cougars and a lot of things that Martha Stewart embodies.”
“[We’ve] hung out a few times. I brought her as my date to a bat mitzvah. Martha and I are close; we check in often. She’s great.”
Yung also discussed his relationship with Sheri, explaining, “We still keep in touch a lot. It wouldn’t make sense for us to date because we live in different cities.”
