🌱 Boat Catches Fire In Northport Harbor + Local Adoptable Pets

But first, today’s weather:
Becoming cloudy. High: 46 low: 42.
Here are the top four stories today in Huntington:
- Boat catches fire in Northport Harbor Friday afternoon. The fire was extinguished by multiple departments from the area and no one was injured. The Northport FD, Northport Police, Huntington Harbormaster, Northport Highway Department, Coast Guard and Dave Weber from Seymour’s Boatyard all worked as a team to safely extinguish the flames and remove the vessel. (Patch)
- Pets are available for adoption at local shelters. Take a look at these adorable animals up for adoption at Huntington area shelters. Meet Atlas, Izar and more this week. If you see a potential pet that catches your eye, click on its picture to learn more about it and consider adopting today. (Huntington Patch)
- Check out who’s hiring this week in the Huntington area. In our weekly collab with ZipRecruiter, you can check out all the companies hiring locally in and around Huntington. If you see a job that interests you, click on it for more information and apply! (Huntington Patch)
- Learn about star student- athlete Gavin Bermudez. The Walt Whitman football player is a star on and off the field and was nominated by his mom, Allison. If you know a local hero and star student-athlete, click the link to nominate them now! (Huntington Patch)
Today in Huntington:
- Beginner & Refresher Canasta with Jacqui Palatnik – Huntington Public Library. (10 a.m.)
- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: The Cook’s Studio. (5:30 p.m.)
From my notebook:
- Huntington Union Free School District: The Finley boys’ soccer team captured a perfect record of 10-0 this season. The team was coached by Huntington High School physical education teacher Alexander Nelson and you can read about their success in the link. (Huntington Union Free School District via Facebook)
- Helping Hand Rescue Mission: “Sarah Hodgkinson and her crew had a great time this weekend shopping, filling and decorating their boxes for Thanksgiving! They raised an additional $650 and used that to buy grocery store gift cards for turkeys or other items! We are so…” (Helping Hand Rescue Mission via Facebook)
- South Huntington Public Library: If you want to know everything going on at the library on a week-to-week basis, subscribe to their newsletter. Click the link and see what’s happening. (South Huntington Public Library via Facebook)
- Huntington Union Free School District: J. Taylor Finley Middle School girls will have access to free intramural girls’ lacrosse. The program will run on Wednesday mornings from 7:15-7:50 a.m. with the first session set for Dec. 14. Additional sessions are scheduled for Dec. 21, Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and March 1. (Huntington Union Free School District via Facebook)
- Huntington Public Library: Head to the library Wednesday evening for Creating Holiday Cards with Canva. The event will be in the Main Auditorium and start at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. (Huntington Public Library via Facebook)
