🌱 Boat Catches Fire In Northport Harbor + Local Adoptable Pets

Hello, everybody! It’s me, Andrew Tessler, your host of the Daily. Let’s get this Tuesday started off right, with a quick dive into everything you need to know about what’s going on these days in town. Today you’ll find news about…

Here are the top four stories today in Huntington:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Job listings:

Now you’re in the loop and ready to start this Tuesday off right. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I’m Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Huntington Daily? Contact me at Huntington@Patch.com