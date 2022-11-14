10 Best Lindsay Lohan Movies, According To Letterboxd

After years under the radar, Lindsay Lohan returns to her roots with the rom-com Falling For Christmas, which arrived on Netflix on November 10th. In the movie, she plays a spoiled heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his daughter after experiencing a skiing accident.





Fans couldn’t be more excited to witness Lohan starring in another traditional rom-com – this time with a cozy Christmas setting that sets the tone perfectly for the final cozy days of 2022 – but only time will tell if it matches up to the expectations set by her other highest rated films on Letterboxd.

10/10 Falling For Christmas (2022) – 2.7/5

Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited return to her traditional rom-com roots was met with enthusiasm by fans but doesn’t go beyond a generic Christmas tale, for better or for worse. The film offers a welcome Christmas energy and a compelling use of the forced-proximity trope, shying away from any risks of the genre.

While not exactly a thought-provoking seasonal masterpiece, Falling for Christmas is nonetheless a fun movie, perfect to get viewers in the Christmas spirit. Lohan’s contagious charisma is present in every scene even though Sierra is one of her least likable characters, a sign that the fan-favorite actress still gets it and is ready for more.

9/10 Just My Luck (2006) – 2.9/5

Just My Luck commits thoroughly to combining every single mid-2000s rom-com cliché in a fantasy story. In the film, Lindsay Lohan is the luckiest woman in the world, and Chris Pine a bad luck magnet. When they share a passionate kiss at a party, their fortunes swap.

The chemistry between the main couple and the luck contrast between the two carry the movie, but unfortunately, Just My Luck tries to be way too many things at once, consequently failing to stand out in any aspect. It’s far from being a bad movie though; easily a certified fun Sunday afternoon watch.

8/10 Life-Size (2000) – 2.9/5

Life-Size is a TV movie that wants to be a TV movie: it doesn’t try to disguise its cheap look and the narrative’s melodrama is intensified with each scene. In the film, a young Lindsay Lohan plays Casey, who tries to bring her mother back from the dead but the spell backfires and awakes a life-size Barbie-like toy named Eve.

Easy-going comedies with a hint of fantasy became a trademark of the movies Lohan starred in and Life-Size is no different. Although the movie has some hilarious moments, the childish narrative doesn’t really stick the landing when it tries to develop a romance between Casey’s father and the life-size doll, which arguably makes the movie too weird for some audiences.

7/10 Machete (2010) – 3.0/5

A signature film by Robert Rodriguez, Machete reinvents the image fans had of Lindsay Lohan as the sweet rom-com underdog. The film is a bloody, anxiety-inducing action piece revolving around a violent ex-Federale who engages in a brutal rampage of revenge against his former boss.

In one of her most memorable appearances, Lohan shows up dressed as a nun, pointing a loaded gun at one of the film’s villains, played by Robert DeNiro. Machete is a niche action film, reserved solely for those who like an absurd amount of blood splattering all over the place and a handful of explosions, much more focused on good combats and action scenes than an actual plot. Not for everyone, but a fun ride from beginning to end.

6/10 Bobby (2006) – 3.0/5

Bobby follows a day in the life of a group of strangers bonded by a tragical common event: the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Just like Magnolia and 21 Grams, the film explores how a small-scale event can eventually change and connect the lives of everyone around it.

Lindsay Lohan shines among a stellar cast in one of her great dramatic roles. However, Bobby‘s excessive amount of characters doesn’t do the story any favor and rather distracts viewers from the emotional impact of the tragedy that unites them. It ends up being a sloppy drama carried by the many powerful performances from talented actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Heather Graham, and of course, Lindsay Lohan.

5/10 Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004) – 3.1/5

Many of the 2000s tween queens were gathered in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, with Lindsay Lohan playing the main character at the peak of her career. The movie is centered around Lola, a teenager who moves to New Jersey and finds herself competing for attention with the most popular girl in school.

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen works as a perfect satire of the teen movie trends of its time, encapsulating the formula that made high school comedies from the 2000s so distinguishable, but often suffers from becoming a satire too close to what’s being satirized. Fortunately, the film aged well as a high-spirited guilty pleasure.

4/10 A Prairie Home Companion (2006) – 3.3/5

Exploring new opportunities, Lindsay Lohan joined the cast of A Prairie Home Companion in 2006, a movie directed by one of the best cult directors of the 20th Century, Robert Altman, which makes the movie a divisive entry for her fans. The film offers a look at the backstage of the last broadcast of a celebrated radio show, as the lives of the hosts and the guests get tangled up in between songs and quips.

Lindsay Lohan plays a country singer known as Lola Johnson, delivering one of the sweetest musical numbers in the film. A Prairie Home Companion is weird but truly captivating, a movie with potential to impress any music lover and radio enthusiast.

3/10 Freaky Friday (2003) – 3.3/5

Entering unanimously beloved territory, Freaky Friday gathers two of the most beloved stars of their generations for one of the best mother-daughter duos in movie history: Lindsay Lohan as the face of the 2000s teen comedy scene and Jamie Lee Curtis as one of the most energetic actresses of her time, with a natural talent for comedy that wasn’t explored in her phase as a scream queen.

In the film, they play mother and daughter switching personalities after receiving a magical fortune cookie. As the two get a peek at what’s life like in each other’s minds, the movie delivers a succession of iconic scenes that are as hilarious as they are embarrassing to watch.

2/10 The Parent Trap (1998) – 3.7

In The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan plays two estranged identical twins who plot to swap places with each other and bring their obstinate parents back together.

There are many factors that make The Parent Trap still hold up today: Lohan’s brilliant child performance of two contrasting personalities, the quirky adult characters, and the engaging way the story builds up a heartwarming conclusion. In the end, the movie remains one the sweetest comedies of the 90s and aged well enough so people who grew up with it can now show the film to their children.

1/10 Mean Girls (2004) – 3.9/5

Mean Girls isn’t simply the most iconic movie in Lindsay Lohan’s career, it might as well be the most iconic movie in the career of everyone involved. Partially inspired by the ’80s cult classic Heathers, Mean Girls follows underdog Cady as she joins high school’s most popular group of girls and eventually falls in love with the ex-boyfriend of her newest best friend.

The movie offers a variety of iconic quotes and subverts all high school clichés with the relationship between Cady and Regina George, the main antagonist, who steals the show for herself every time she’s onscreen and is arguably the witty and charming embodiment of evil.

