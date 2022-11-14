10 Best Movies Like Netflix’s Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan has made her triumphant return to movies, appearing in Netflix’s first-holiday movie of the 2022 season. Lohan plays Sierra in Falling For Christmas, a spoiled heiress who wants people to remember her for more than just her last name. Unfortunately, Sierra’s plans get derailed when she wakes up from a ski accident with no recollection of who she is. Taken in by a local lodge owner, Sierra tries to figure out who she is while learning to be a better person.





The movie is already creating quite a buzz on social media and has left several fans wanting even more movies like Falling for Christmas to watch, or perhaps, just more Lohan movies. Luckily, there are plenty of feel-good holiday movies, and Lohan led ones to choose fun to turn any day into a joint binge session.

A Castle for Christmas (2021)

Available On Netflix

Best-selling author Sophie Brown’s latest book is facing a major scandal, and instead of dealing with it, she decides to travel to Scotland. While there, she visits her father’s ancestral village and ends up falling in love with a beautiful castle, much to the dismay of the duke who owns it.

Fans of Falling for Christmas who loved the Christmas setting of the movie should definitely check out A Castle for Christmassince it’s also set during the holidays. Both movies also follow women who are going through a rough patch in their lives.

Blended (2014)

Available On Amazon Prime Video

Arguably one of Adam Sandler’s best rom-coms, Blended follows a recently widowed man and a recently divorced mom who both wind up buying half of a South African vacation package from their boss/friend. Stuck together, the two must figure out a way to get along so as not to ruin the trip for their kids.

While there is nothing Christmas-y about Blended, the movie is similar to Falling for Christmas because both primarily take place at a resort. They both also have young children dealing with the passing of a parent. And just like the adults in Blended, Sierra helps Jake connect with his own daughter.

Freaky Friday (2003)

Available On Disney+

The third adaptation of Mary Rodgers’s book of the same name, Freaky Friday, follows single mom Tess and her teenage daughter, who wake up in each other’s bodies after a public disagreement. With Tess’s wedding just days away, the mother-daughter duo must figure out how to switch back before it’s too late.

Freaky Friday is the perfect movie to watch for fans who want more Lohan in their life. But the movies also follow similar themes in that the characters must undergo changes to their own personalities in order to come out on the other side better.

Just My Luck (2006)

Available On Hulu

Just My Luck is one of Lohan’s most underrated rom-coms. The movie follows Ashley, the self-proclaimed luckiest woman in the world, who loses her luck after kissing a stranger at a costume party. Stripped of her fortune, Ashley becomes determined to get her luck back.

While Falling for Christmas’ Sierra might not have good luck; she is an heiress to a hotel chain which makes her more fortunate than most. That is, until she loses it all, much like Ashley in Just My Luck. Both of these Lohan-led characters undergo similar character arcs as they learn to be better people without the privileges they previously had.

Last Christmas (2019)

Available On Hulu

Kate is stuck working a dead-end job at a Christmas store and hating life, but all that begins to change when she runs into Tom, a handsome stranger who she instantly hits it off with. As Kate and Tom spend time together, Kate’s outlook on life changes until she realizes that Tom isn’t real but a ghostly spirit who has come to visit her.

Like Falling for Christmas, Last Christmasis also about Christmas and brutal wake-up calls. While Kate isn’t an heiress, she has been living selfishly and needs a reminder of what life is all about, just like Sierra’s character. Both women get this wake-up call in the form of handsome men who come into their lives because of medical emergencies of sorts.

Mean Girls (2004)

Available On Paramount+

Mean Girls is one of the best teen movies and one of Lohan’s best roles. It follows Cady as she attends public high school for the first time in the United States, where she gets swept up in the highs and lows of popularity.

Though Cady and Sierra have opposite starting points, both Lohan-led characters undergo the same type of character arc. They both have to struggle and learn that the life of the rich and popular isn’t exactly what it’s made out to be.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

Available On Amazon Prime Video

Adam DeVine, Rebel Wilson, and Priyanka Chopra in Isn’t It Romantic

Natalie is a hardworking New Yorker at the bottom of the corporate ladder whose life only gets more complicated when she is knocked unconscious during a subway mugging. When she wakes up, she fingers herself playing the lead role in a real-life romantic comedy, despite her hatred of all things love.

Like Falling for Christmas, the entire plot of Isn’t It Romanticbegins because of an injury that leaves the main character unconscious. Thus both Sierra and Natalie must reckon with their new realities while somewhat trying to get back to normal life.

Overboard (2018)

Available On Hulu

A remake of the 1987 movie of the same name, Overboard, centers on single mom Kate, who is hired to clean the yacht of a wealthy Mexican playboy only to get quickly fired. When Leonardo falls off the yacht and wakes up with no memory of who he is, Kate sweeps in out of revenge and tells him they’re married, and quickly puts him to work.

Overboard and Falling for Christmas have eerily similar plots. Both deal with wealthy, spoiled characters living with amnesia and single parents who are struggling to get by financially. And both have similar resolutions, with the wealthy characters learning that wealth isn’t everything.

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

Available On Netflix

Josh Whitehouse and Vanessa Hudgens in The Knight Before Christmas

After helping a crone in the woods, squire Cole gets transported to the year 2019, where he stumbles upon a high school science teacher. Though Brooke has sworn off love, she can’t help but fall for the ridiculous squire who has magically appeared in her life.

While Sierra might not be a squire from the past, she does share a lot in common with Cole in The Knight Before Christmassince they are both forced to live in a world they don’t understand. It’s through determination and the power of love that Sierra and Cole figure out who they are and what they’re meant to do in life.

Available On HBO Max

Notorious playboy Henry finally finds the girl of his dreams, only to learn that she has short-term memory loss that bares her from making any new memories. Determined to stay in Lucy’s life, Henry stops at nothing to help her feel comfortable while pursuing a relationship with her.

Like Falling for Christmas, 50 First Dateswith the complications of falling in love with someone who is dealing with memory issues. While Sierra can make memories, she doesn’t remember anything that has happened in the past, which complicates things for her now. Meanwhile, Lucy is dealing with the opposite problem, which is equally frustrating.

NEXT: 10 Romantic Holiday Movies To Binge-Watch On Netflix