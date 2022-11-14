10 Great Movies That Get Better On a Second Watch

Sometimes a movie gets infinitely better — and arguably more fun — when you already know which are the little details to look out for. And while some films demand a second watch to fully understand their plot, others’ viewing experience is generally more enjoyable the second time around thanks to the hidden things that go straight over our heads during the first viewing.





So, whether the film is too complex (requiring the mandatory “ending explained” search on Google right after the credits roll) or simply too good to be only watched once, a second watch often makes viewers appreciate everything a motion picture has to offer to its fullest. From 2001: A Space Odyssey to The Prestige, some films age like fine wine and therefore get better the second time you watch them.

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)

This renowned slow-paced movie is still frequently praised even 54 years on, and it follows a journey to Saturn in order to discover extraterrestrial life after a mysterious Monolith is discovered on Earth’s moon. While it’s true that most of Stanley Kubrick‘s films could be on this list (namely The Shining and A Clockwork Orange), 2001: A Space Odyssey is arguably the one that fits the category better.

The thought-provoking philosophical product born out of the sci-fi genre hits differently the second time around precisely because it features complex themes that are easier to process in a second viewing. On top of that, the brilliant film counts on marvelous visuals and melodies for the audience to thoroughly appreciate.

‘Hereditary’ (2018)

From elements of reality to metaphoric and literal meanings, Ari Aster‘s brilliant breakthrough (filled with remarkable performances) combines many notable horror techniques to horrifying results; while one would think that the haunted house sub-genre is a bit worn-out by now, Hereditary cleverly manages to successfully re-invent it in an unconventional way.

Some agree that Aster’s movie is scarier the second time around, but what makes it such a good second watch is essentially the hidden details in Hereditary that the audience most likely did not catch in the first viewing.

‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)

When it comes to Edgar Wright, attention to detail has never been an issue. The master of callbacks has showcased his talents countless times, and this hilarious bromantic comedy showcases that. The movie follows the life of a too-good-to-be-true, extremely skilled London police officer (Simon Pegg) who was pretty much transferred to another village to stop the rest of his team from looking bad.

Although Hot Fuzz is hardly a thought-provoking complex film, it reaches a new level of humor when you watch it twice. Thanks to all the references throughout the film that the viewer hadn’t noticed before (and the connections one makes), the film is even more fulfilling on a second watch.

‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Jeff Bridges brings slacker Jeff “The Dude” to life in the extremely rewatchable The Big Lebowski. Centering around a big misunderstanding in which Bridges’ character is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name (and seeks restitution for a rug ruined by debt collectors), Joel Coen‘s movie is considered a cult classic today.

While a second viewing is mandatory, a third and fourth are most welcome — with every watch, small details that you probably didn’t catch at first (because they are so easy to miss) unveil in the beloved, quirky film.

‘Parasite’ (2019)

Bong Joon-ho made history by being the first foreign director to win Best Picture, and deservingly so. Thanks to its masterful storytelling and top-notch dialogue, the well-crafted film that brilliantly depicts the poor leeching money off the rich has received nothing but worldwide praise from both professionals and moviegoers.

From double meanings behind the characters’ lines to genius symbolism pretty much everywhere, Joon-ho’s commentary on capitalismgets even better on a second watch. When all its secret messages are deciphered, Parasitegoes from really great to extraordinary.

‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Centering around an emotionally troubled teenager who escaped a weird accident and has been tormented by a bizarre man in a rabbit suit ever since, Richard Kelly‘s prized gem starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which explores the meaning of greater moral decisions, remains a highly referenced cult classic 21 years later.

Though it kind of fits into the category of movies you need to read about on the Internet to understand, there is no doubt that Donnie Darkogets a lot better upon a second viewing, especially if you’ve done your research and got familiar with the meaning behind it.

‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001)

David Lynch‘s enigmatic motion picture tackles dissociation with a twisting plot that may not be everyone’s cup of tea (but is really worth the watch nonetheless). Following a car accident on the winding Mulholland Drive that leaves a woman amnesiac, she teams up with an aspiring Hollywood actor and both go on a quest for answers across Los Angeles.

In its fullness, Mulholland Driveis strange but fascinating, and it intelligently explores the fine line between reality and fantasy. There is so much subtlety in its foreshadowing, which makes for an extra fun re-watch.

‘Fight Club’ (1999)

Naturally, Fight Club is an obvious choice for this list. David Fincher‘s legendary piece follows an insomniac who strives to subdue his emotional state but joins an underground fight club and soap-making scheme instead. Considered one of the greatest films of all time by many, this unpredictable movie will have viewers glued to the screen.

Apart from all the hidden images, major character development is also present while watching closely a second time, especially when it comes to Helena Bonham Carter‘s character Marla. Undoubtedly, Fincher’s deep commentary on the dangers of consumerism gets more relevant with age.

‘Shutter Island’ (2010)

Featuring one of the most memorable plot twists in movie history, 20th Century Deputy U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels (wonderfully played by Leonardo DiCaprio) looks into the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane in this intense Martin Scorsese thriller adaptation of Dennis Lehane‘s novel.

Shutter Islandsurely benefits from even further viewings after a second for several reasons. When you know the ending and how many hidden details are scattered throughout the movie, watching it for the second time around just makes it even more interesting.

‘The Prestige’ (2006)

Much like many other Christopher Nolan movies — Interstellar, Inception and, more recently, Tenet — The Prestige offers a mind-blowing storyline. After a tragic accident in 19th Century London, two magicians try to outwit each other in a battle to create the ultimate illusion with tragic consequences.

There is no doubt that Nolan’s 2006 motion picture is deserving of a second watch — apart from Bale‘s incredible performances, there is a lot of foreshadowing that viewers (probably) didn’t pick up on during the first viewing, which ultimately makes the movie a million times better.

