10 Most Surprising Moments In Call Of Duty History

Call of Duty has a long history of incredible moments. There have been dozens of main series entries and spinoffs with deep campaigns that take a look at the misfortunes of war. From the very first iteration to the most recent, Call of Duty’s campaign mode has been a staple of the series.





The stories told within the campaigns have often given us likable protagonists, hated villains, and secondary characters that you just want to see alive at the end of it all. These are tales of loss and triumph wrapped into one. They deliver surprising and shocking moments that no one saw coming.

10/10 Makarov Returns

Vladimir Makarov is one of the most recognizable villains in the Call of Duty franchise. His reign of terror occurred during the original Modern Warfare trilogy. Makarov engineered World War 3, but ultimately fell at the hands of Captain John Price.

A reboot of the Modern Warfare series started in 2019. Many of the original’s popular characters returned. The story and circumstances changed, however. That’s why it was so surprising to hear Makarov referenced at the end of 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. He didn’t physically appear, but Captain Price mentioned that the new threat Kate Laswell caught wind of is not new by any means. It is Makarov.

9/10 Space Station Disruption

In the first Modern Warfare 2, Captain Price was on a mission to prevent a global disaster. Again. After being rescued from a Russian gulag, he commandeers a submarine. The submarine holds an EMP that he launches into the atmosphere.

In the Second Sun mission, we see the aftermath of the EMP being launched. Troops are pinned down in Washington D.C. and for a brief moment, the mission cuts to outer space. An unnamed astronaut views a missile coming up from the dark side of the Earth. The EMP detonates, taking out all electronics in the eastern United States, saving the troops, but ultimately sending a blast so large that it kills the astronaut and decimates the International Space Station.

8/10 Soap Meets His End

Modern Warfare 3 was the culmination of a trilogy that showcased incredibly devastating moments from start to finish. Most of them were acts of war that caused massive losses of life, but there were a few that dealt directly with the characters you were meant to connect with throughout the series.

John “Soap” MacTavish was one of the toughest protagonists in the trilogy. He and Captain Price were the glue holding together their entire operation. Then just when it appeared that the good guys would win and Makarov would be finished, the terrorist flipped things around. He laid a trap that saw Soap caught in an explosion, succumbing to his wounds after risking his life to save Yuri.

7/10 A Live Execution

Yasir Al-Fulani was the President of Saudi Arabia in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. His role was very brief in the game, because he was killed rather quickly. His death was caused by Khaled Al-Asad, the main antagonist of the first Modern Warfare title’s opening act.

Al-Asad led a coup against Al-Fulani’s presidency. The coup was brought on with immediate violence and Al-Asad kidnapped President Al-Fulani. Al-Asad delivered a speech on live television to Saudi Arabia’s citizens. The speech was followed by the public execution of the president.

6/10 Brooklyn Doesn’t Make It Home

Most of the surprising and shocking moments in Call of Duty have come from the series’ later entries. One that stands out from COD’s early days, however, is the death of Alvin “Brooklyn” Bloomfield. In the Call of Duty 2 spinoff titled Big Red One, Brooklyn was the comedic relief of your unit, Fox Company.

He frequently mentions his lack of intelligence and spoke of his family back home in Brooklyn, which is where he got his name from. Brooklyn fights side by side with you throughout the entire campaign until a snowy mission in Germany. After stating that he just wants to make it home from the war, Brooklyn advances down a hill. He is met with artillery that blasts him into the air and ultimately ends his life.

5/10 Davis Family Vacation

The eighth mission of Modern Warfare 3 is known as Davis Family Vacation. It is a mainly cinematic mission where you control Mr. Davis behind the camera. He records his family on a trip to London, England as his daughter races towards a flock of pigeons.

Eventually, a box truck pulls into the camera’s view and parks itself near the sidewalk where the Davis family is positioned. Two Russian men wearing gas masks exit the truck and quickly run away from the scene. Gas leaks from the truck followed by a huge explosion. It isn’t directly shown, but it is obvious that the explosion resulted in the Davis family’s shocking deaths.

4/10 A Nuclear Blast

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s campaign contains a mission named Shock and Awe. This mission sees Khaled Al-Asad detonate a nuclear bomb on his own people of Saudi Arabia. The mission that follows is the surprising part. Aftermath shows the nuclear blast and the moments following it.

You take on the role of Sgt. Paul Jackson. He wakes from a helicopter crash caused by the nuke. The surrounding city is an absolute wasteland. Buildings collapse and the rest of his squad is already dead or in the process of dying right in front of him. As you control Sgt. Jackson and crawl through the nuclear fallout, you simply have to watch hopeless as the character collapses and perishes.

3/10 No Russian

No Russian may not be the most surprising moment in Call of Duty history, but it is hands down the most controversial. It was the talk of the gaming community when Modern Warfare 2 released and received a content warning prior to the campaign starting. You were even given the option of skipping it entirely.

You control an undercover American operative who has no choice but to play along with the Russian terrorists in a Russian airport. Makarov is there and requests everyone to not speak their native language, giving the mission its title. You and the other men walk through the airport and open fire on civilians throughout. At the end, you are betrayed and left for dead, with your American roots exposed. This causes Russia to believe America sponsored the attack and starts World War 3.

2/10 A Brainwashed Operative

The entirety of Call of Duty: Black Ops set a new standard for the series’ campaigns. It introduced more stealth and covert operations. It also provided one of the biggest twists the first-person shooter series has ever seen with Viktor Reznov.

Reznov is freed from captivity and joins you as you play Alex Mason. He is there for the majority of the campaign, helping you fight and providing guidance. Near the end, it is revealed that Viktor Reznov has been dead for half a decade. Mason had been hallucinating him and acting as him because of a multiple personality disorder that manifested during brainwashing attempts.

1/10 The Ultimate Betrayal

The original Modern Warfare 2 was full of surprises. None were bigger than the betrayal by General Shepherd. He was in charge of the whole operation and was focused on taking down Makarov. Then he revealed his true intentions as the actual mastermind behind World War 3.

It was all so that he could be labeled a war hero. Shepherd retrieved intel from Ghost and Roach, only to turn his weapon on the two of them. Then he ordered his men to douse them in gasoline before taking a puff of his cigarette and using it to light the fallen soldiers ablaze. Such a heavy moment like this had never been seen before in Call of Duty.

