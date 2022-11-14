10 Movies That Seem Family Friendly But Really Aren’t, According To Reddit

One of the most exciting things that a film can do is subvert the audience’s expectations, and there are plenty of movies out there whose actual content is completely different from what the marketing and themes would suggest. For example, the recent horror flick Barbarian might seem like a harmless thriller on the surface, but quickly becomes something that certainly isn’t family-friendly.





In the fallout of Barbarian’s release, many cinema fans on Reddit have begun to discuss some of their favorite movies that advertise themselves (whether intentionally or not) as something much less sinister or mature than they actually are.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Arachnophobia (1990)

Available To Stream On AMC+

It might seem obvious that a film titled Arachnophobia isn’t one that children should be exposed to, but the movie’s cast actually caused many to expect a full-blown comedy for the whole family. Actors like John Goodman and Jeff Daniels are famous for their comedic work, so many expected Arachnophobia to follow the same route.

And whilst there are aspects of comedy in the film, Arachnophobia is actually a bloody horror that Reddit user united_long_9925 describes as “one of the best” in the genre – but definitely not one for the children.

Sausage Party (2016)

Available To Stream On Freevee

Sausage Party has gathered somewhat of a reputation in recent years for its immature comedy and rude jokes, but many misunderstood the film’s target audience upon its release.

Redditor antman269 admits that you could easily misconstrue Sausage Party as a “friendly, Pixar-like movie about food,” which could lead to some truly awkward viewing experiences. Sausage Party is one of the most popular animated movies for adults, but it definitely shouldn’t be thought of as a children’s film.

Cool World (1992)

Available To Stream On Hoopla

It’s understandable to be fooled by Cool World’s charming animation style, but those who initially misunderstand the film as a children’s story will quickly find themselves thrown by its several mature jokes and adult storylines.

Redditor coffeenik admits that they watched Cool World “a hundred times” when they were younger, but now realize that it’s “definitely not for kids.” The film is jam-packed with dirty jokes that could easily fly over a younger audience’s head – but the parents would undoubtedly notice.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Available To Stream On Hulu

Many consider The Sixth Sense to be the greatest horror film ever made, but many viewers still remember watching the movie when they were too young and being disturbed by it.

Reddit user kleptophobiac initially thought that The Sixth Sense “would just be a scary movie,” but quickly came to realize that it’s filled with terrifying imagery and disturbing ideas that children probably shouldn’t be exposed to so soon.

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Available To Rent On Amazon Video

On the surface, Eight Crazy Nights looks exactly like any other family movie from the early 2000s. With a cute animated style and a cast of comedians including Adam Sandler, the movie clearly seemed like a safe bet for many parents – but the film’s humor is much more mature than most children would understand.

Redditor jolly_job_9852 admits that when their parents rented Eight Crazy Nights for them, they were “horrified after 10 minutes.” The movie boasts a number of adult jokes and hidden meanings that must have taken many parents by surprise, making it more in line with the rest of Sandler’s filmography, and less like a kids’ animated flick.

Addams Family Values (1993)

Available To Rent On Paramount+

The Addams Family movies have developed a reputation over the years as some of the most popular family films out there, which is why so many audiences were surprised to revisit 1993’s Addams Family Values and realize just how adult the story is.

Reddit user gentlecritter explains that there are “lots of overt and unsubtle sex jokes” in the film that made it uncomfortable to watch with young kids – surprisingly, unlike the rest of the critically-acclaimed and beloved Addams Family sequels.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Available To Stream On Disney+

Unlike many of these movies, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is actually supposed to be a family-friendly adventure – but many believe the film’s story and sense of humor to be a little too mature for most young audiences.

Redditor lord-sinestro argues that Who Framed Roger Rabbit is “way too adult” to justifiably call itself a family-friendly adventure. Whether it’s the sexual jokes or the inappropriate character design, there are plenty of reasons to keep children away from this one.

Gremlins (1984)

Available To Stream On HBO Max

Many people consider Gremlins to be one of the all-time great ‘80s comedies, but those who first saw the film at a very young age might disagree. The gremlins themselves can be pretty disturbing to children, and the movie’s attempt to label itself as a family film led to some sleepless nights for many.

“Gremlins was marketed as a comedy but made me afraid of the dark for years,” admits Reddit user 2fettknight3. There are countless other viewers in the same position, and Gremlins’ great practical effects mean that it’s just as frightening almost 40 years later.

Watership Down (1978)

Available To Stream On HBO Max

Watership Down admittedly seems like a pretty safe bet for watching with children, but the film’s dark subject matter and depressing storyline actually left many parents regretting their decision. Whilst it’s obviously important to introduce children to the real world, Watership Down certainly doesn’t pull any emotional punches.

Redditor pauliewotsit claims that Watership Down “scarred me for life” with its tragic story and unbelievably emotional ending. It’s inarguably one of the most depressing animated films ever made, regardless of whatever impressions the cute characters might create.

Grave Of The Fireflies (1989)

Available To Rent On Apple TV+

Whilst the majority of Studio Ghibli’s filmography is filled with uplifting positivity and optimistic life lessons, Grave Of The Fireflies is a complete contrast, which tells the story of two orphaned siblings navigating the fallout of a lethal military attack.

Reddit user serabine likely wasn’t the only person who watched Grave Of The Fireflies at a young age because “the art looked gorgeous” and they definitely weren’t the first to find themselves emotionally devastated once the credits rolled. The subject matter of this one is probably a bit too heavy for younger children, despite the fact that it’s a fantastic watch, as well as critically acclaimed.

NEXT: Which Studio Ghibli Movie Best Suits You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?