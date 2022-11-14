10 Movies Where The Same Actor Played The Hero And Villain

It’s always enjoyable to see just how an actor portrays a particular role. As both practical effects and CGI have improved, actors can often play more than one role in a film at a time. Two or more characters played by the same actor can even share scenes with each other.





RELATED: 10 Pairs Of Characters You Didn’t Know Were Played By The Same Actor

There have even been films where the same actor embodies both the protagonist and the antagonist. This makes for an exceedingly fun movie if it’s handled well for either dramatic or comedic purposes. Additionally, playing the foe and the hero helps show off an actor’s incredible talent.

10/10 Dominic Cooper Faces Off Against Himself

The Devil’s Double

Dominic Cooper starred in 2011’s The Devil’s Double, which is based on the true story of how Saddam Hussein’s son Uday hired his former classmate Latif Yahia to act as his identical body double. Forced to accept the job lest his family be harmed, Latif fills his new role reluctantly.

Latif must plot his escape after bearing witness to Uday’s extravagant yet increasingly destructive playboy lifestyle. Cooper plays Latif with a quiet desperation and steely resolve, but it’s as Uday that he really delivers. He simultaneously balances a sleazy charisma with a short temper and a violent streak.

9/10 Eddie Murphy Plays Pluto Nash And Rex Crater

The Adventures of Pluto Nash

One of Eddie Murphy’s less fondly-remembered films is The Adventures of Pluto Nash, which stars the comedian as Pluto Nash. Pluto is an entrepreneur and ex-convict who’s stationed on the moon and must prevent his club from being taken over by a more ruthless businessman named Rex Crater. In a twist, it’s revealed that Crater is a clone of Nash, also played by Murphy.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Hated Playing Their Movie Characters

Having an expressive performer like Murphy bounce off of himself is entertaining and fun. Murphy does a fantastic job in both roles, even though The Adventures of Pluto Nash was subpar.

8/10 Jack Black Delivers As Both R.L. Stine And Slappy

Goosebumps

The 2015 film adaptation of Goosebumps is a delightfully funny and enjoyably scary time that captures the essence of R. L. Stine’s book series. At the center of Goosebumps is Jack Black, who plays both R. L. Stine and Slappy the Dummy. Slappy is Stine’s mischievous creation who unleashes the rest of the author’s characters into the real world to cause some mayhem.

Black manages to make Stine a compelling character, going from being an odd, guarded recluse to a more humble and confident figure, all while adding his unique comedic touches to the role. As Slappy, Black perfectly captures his playful and sinister nature in a performance not far removed from Mark Hamill’s iconic take on The Joker.

7/10 Benedict Cumberbatch Brings Stephen Strange And Dormammu To Life

Doctor Strange

Fans who saw Doctor Strange might not know that Benedict Cumberbatch actually had two roles in the film. In addition to playing the eventual Sorcerer Supreme, the talented actor also plays the villainous being Dormammu.

Dormammu doesn’t have his own physical form, so it is mirroring Strange during the film’s climactic battle. Cumberbatch provided facial motion capture for the role, and his vocal performance was blended with the voice of another unnamed English actor who apparently has a very deep voice.

6/10 Tim Allen Plays Two Santa Clauses

The Santa Clause 2

In The Santa Clause 2, Scott Calvin/Santa Claus (Tim Allen) discovers that he must find a Mrs. Claus and get married before next Christmas Eve. If he doesn’t, he can’t be Santa Claus. While Scott is away from the North Pole, an animatronic replica of Santa (also Allen) takes his place until he returns.

Unfortunately, this “Toy Santa” takes the Santa rulebook too seriously and takes over the North Pole. It’s then up to Scott to find a wife in time to stop Toy Santa from destroying Christmas. Allen is a joy to watch as Santa Claus in these films, but adding in a villainous version of Old Saint Nick allows the comedian to really go big. As a result, Allen’s performances are delightful.

5/10 Jesse Eisenberg Plays Simon James And James Simon

The Double

Richard Ayoade’s The Double stars Jesse Eisenberg as Simon James, a timid office worker whose life is upended when his boss hires a man named James Simon (also played by Eisenberg). James looks exactly like Simon but is his complete opposite in personality. James decides to help Simon improve in his personal life, but it’s obvious that James’s intentions are less than noble.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Died During Filming

Eisenberg has often played awkward characters like Simon before, which helps to sell the shock in seeing how well he plays James. As James, Eisenberg is charming, shrewd, and arrogant, which commands the audience’s attention. It’s Eisenberg’s excellent grasp of these two performances along with The Double‘s surreal, darkly funny tone that makes it an underrated gem.

4/10 Hugh Jackman Plays Both Wolverine And His Worst Nightmare

Logan

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has gone up against many deadly foes onscreen, but his deadliest has to be X-24 in Logan, a younger clone of Wolverine that was created by the organization Alkali-Transigen. X-24 is a mindless killing machine that is easily able to overpower Wolverine in battle. He is essentially a symbolic representation of the cycle of violence that never seems to stop following the iconic adamantium-clawed mutant.

While Jackman always imbues Wolverine with a raw toughness and charm and empathy, it’s the complete opposite when he’s playing X-24. As the clone, Jackman is completely ruthless, which is both fascinating and horrifying to watch.

3/10 Eddie Murphy Plays Two Sides Of The Same Coin

The Nutty Professor

Eddie Murphy isn’t a stranger to playing more than one role in several of his films, doing so as a tribute to his comedic idol Peter Sellers. In the 1996 remake of The Nutty Professor, he plays both the kind but self-conscious professor Sherman Klump and the more charismatic yet chaotic Buddy Love.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Played Multiple Roles In The Same Movie

As Sherman, Murphy gets to stretch his acting chops a little further and is both endearing and funny. Buddy allows Murphy to rely on his more electric, the motor-mouthed persona that makes the character hilarious and entertaining, even at his most diabolical.

2/10 Mike Myers Became Austin Powers And Dr. Evil For The First Time

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Like Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers has played multiple characters in some of his own films, including the Austin Powers trilogy. 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery introduced audiences to the groovy superspy Austin Powers and his exceptionally odd Belgian nemesis, Dr. Evil.

Because the Austin Powers films are spoofs of the James Bond series, Austin and Dr. Evil are heightened comedic versions of James Bond and Ernest Blofeld, respectively. Myers plays up the ridiculous womanizing nature of Austin, which pokes fun at how frequently Bond charms and romances numerous women. Myers also makes Dr. Evil buffoonish, which mirrors the theatrical nature of Blofeld.

1/10 Mia Goth Gives A Stunning Dual Performance As Maxine Minx And Pearl

X

Ti West’s incredible slasher film X is a standout for many reasons, not the least of which is the two vastly different performances given by lead actor Mia Goth. Goth plays both Maxine Minx, an aspiring actor looking to make her mark in the adult film industry, and Pearl, an elderly woman whose farm is used by Maxine and company to make a film.

The differences between how Goth portrays both characters shows the theme of age within the film. Maxine is in her prime and is desperate to be a star. She has both an air of smugness and genuine passion. As Pearl, Goth manages to perfectly convey her longing for her youth. This makes fans sympathize with Pearl, despite her murderous actions.

NEXT: 10 Actors In Movie Musicals Who Can’t Really Sing