16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes

Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes.About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.”For me, it’s supporting my local community. I live a half a mile from the finish line, so it’s really exciting to see all these people come to Stevensville,” said Dianne Miller, participant.The race kicked off at the Northrop Grumman campus in Anne Arundel County and finished on Kent Island with a goal to build community and embrace the beauty of the bridge.”It really showcases the gem of Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay, highlights the Bay Bridge, of course, but it really brings the community together,” said Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports.The bridge is usually closed to pedestrians, and as the top runners crossed the finish line, they told 11 News they took in every second of the scenery on foot.”It’s actually a lot less scary running and walking over it,” said Maura Knestout, the top female finisher.”You got to take it in a little bit more when you are running across it then when you’re driving. Just feeling the air and nature, it’s awesome,” said Alex Loper, a Charm City Run team member.Organizers said the run generated between $5 million and $7 million for Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties.

