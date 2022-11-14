BREANA: A WHOLE LOT OF RUNNERS PASSED ME BY TODAY AS I CHEERED THEM ON FROM THE SIDELINES. A TOTAL OF 16,000 PEOPLE FROM 46 DIFFERENT STATES AND 7 DIFFERENT COUNTRIES PARTICIPATED IN THE BIG DAY. [HORN] AT THE SOUND OF A HORN, THOUSANDS OF RUNNERS AND WALKERS STARTED THE JOURNEY OVER THE BAY BRIDGE. EACH WITH THEIR OWN REASON FOR TAKING ON THE 10-K. >> FOR THE FUN OF IT >> FOR ME IT’S SUPPORTING MY LOCAL COMMUNITY. I LIVE A HALF A MILE FROM THE FINISH LINE SO IT’S REALLY EXCITING TO SEE ALL THESE PEOPLE COME TO STEVENSVILLE. BREANA: AND WITH EACH STEP, THEY KEPT THE END GOAL IN MIND. >> FINISHING AND GETTING IN THE HOT TUB. NO, THE VIEW. I DO WANT TO SEE THE VIEW. BREANA: THE RAILS KICKED OFF AT THE ARUNDEL COUNTY AND FINISHED ON THE GOAL IS TO BUILD COMMUNITY. AND EMBRACE THE BEAUTY OF THE BRIDGE. >> IT REALLY SHOWCASES THE GEM OF MARYLAND, THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, HIGHLIGHTS THE BAY BRIDGE OF COURSE BUT IT REALLY BRINGS THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER. BREANA: THE BRIDGE IS USUALLY CLOSED TO PEDESTRIANS. AS THE TOP RUNNERS CROSSED THE FINISH LINE. THEY TOLD US THEY TOOK IN EVERY SECOND OF THE SCENERY ON FOOT. >> IT’S ACTUALLY A LOT LESS SCARY RUNNING AND WALKING OVER IT. >> YOU GOT TO TAKE IT IN A LITTLE BIT MORE WHEN YOU ARE RUNNING ACROSS IT THEN WHEN YOU’RE DRIVING. JUST FEELING THE AIR AND NATURE, IT’S AWESOME. BREANA: I’M BREANA ROSS WBAL TV 11 NEWS. KHIREE: AND ORGANIZERS S
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes
Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes.About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.”For me, it’s supporting my local community. I live a half a mile from the finish line, so it’s really exciting to see all these people come to Stevensville,” said Dianne Miller, participant.The race kicked off at the Northrop Grumman campus in Anne Arundel County and finished on Kent Island with a goal to build community and embrace the beauty of the bridge.”It really showcases the gem of Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay, highlights the Bay Bridge, of course, but it really brings the community together,” said Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports.The bridge is usually closed to pedestrians, and as the top runners crossed the finish line, they told 11 News they took in every second of the scenery on foot.”It’s actually a lot less scary running and walking over it,” said Maura Knestout, the top female finisher.”You got to take it in a little bit more when you are running across it then when you’re driving. Just feeling the air and nature, it’s awesome,” said Alex Loper, a Charm City Run team member.Organizers said the run generated between $5 million and $7 million for Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties.
