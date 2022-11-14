Categories
2022 holiday gift guide: Pets category


Has someone been a very good boy or girl this year? ’Tis the season to spoil your pets and the pet lovers in your life.

Frisco: Volcano Hide & Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Cacaopets: Iron Throne Cardboard Cat House

Owlet: Home Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser

Travel Cat: ‘The Original’ Cat Backpack

“The Fat Cat” for larger cats.”>$99.99 | With a bubble window that creates a spaceship effect, this hard-sided backpack is a great way to let your feline friends take in the outdoors in style. Try “The Fat Cat” for larger cats.

Dash: Mini Dog Treat Maker

Lucy & Co.: Santa Land Reversible Teddy Vest

Molly Mutt: Dreams Dog Duvet

Tuff Pupper: PupFlask Water Bottle

Yeowww!: Catnip Chi-CAT-a Banana

Frisco: Small Pet Wooden Fruit Assortment

About this project

Project editing by Nicole Arthur, Camille Kilgore. Illustrations by Sean Dong. Art direction, design by Katty Huertas. Development by Jake Crump. Design editing by Eddie Alvarez. Photo editing by Annaliese Nurnberg. Copy editing by Thomas Heleba. Editors and reporters: Nicole Arthur, Christina Barron, Matt Brooks, Emily Codik, Mike Hume, Yun-Hee Kim, Stephanie Merry, Stephanie Oppenheim, Chris Velazco, Mari-Jane Williams. Editorial aides: Kelsey Ables, Helen Carefoot, Olivia McCormack, Becky Meloan, Anna Luisa Rodriguez, Sophia Solano. Photographers: Carolyn Van Houten (‘The Original’ Cat Backpack, PupFlask Water Bottle, Small Pet Wooden Fruit Assortment), Ericka Wadleigh (Cranberry Orange Caramels), Melati Citrawireja (Chai Kit), Mandy Lamb (HappySeed Boxes), Erick Tosco (Mushroom Self Watering Glass), Vanessa Vlandis (V2 Lightning), Zion Stone (Campo Utility Hammock + Poncho), Amy Chaplin and Anson Smart (“Whole Food Cooking Every Day: Transform the Way You Eat With 250 Vegetarian Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar”); other photos from retailers and publishers.



