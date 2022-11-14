20221113 Florida Responds to Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of all sections of State Road (S.R.) A1A with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) expediting emergency repairs in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The storm significantly damaged parts of the scenic highway by washing out nearby dunes, eating into the shoulder across three counties. Crews began work on Thursday to restore the roadway using thousands of yards of fill material hauled by dozens of dump trucks to make it safe for vehicles. Once the damaged areas of the roadway were filled and stabilized, S.R. A1A was reopened to traffic to restore access in these communities.

This week, power was restored to all accounts less than two days after Hurricane Nicole made landfall. More than 22,000 linemen from across the state were staged and assisted in power restoration efforts.

State response efforts include:

Florida Division of Emergency Management

At Governor DeSantis’ request, FEMA has approved an Emergency Declaration for Tropical Storm Nicole. FEMA Public Assistance Category B (emergency protective measures) has been approved for Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jefferson, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Taylor, Volusia and Wakulla counties, as well as the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

On November 10, FEMA approved an Amendment to the Emergency Declaration for Tropical Storm Nicole, adding Baker, Columbia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwanee, Union and Washington counties under Public Assistance Category B.

Floridians impacted by Hurricane Nicole in need of assistance with recovery efforts such as cutting fallen trees, removing drywall or flooring, roof tarping and mold mitigation can contact the Crisis Cleanup line at 1-800-451-1954 . Crisis Cleanup will be open through Friday, November 25.

. Crisis Cleanup will be open through FDEM has activated the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive information regarding Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian recovery resources. Residents and visitors can call this toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557 .

. FDEM Recovery Liaisons are coordinating with impacted counties to conduct Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments as requested.

FDEM deployed shelter support staff to address staffing needs in counties that opened their public hurricane shelters.

A team of 20 counselors supported shelter residents and law enforcement officers with emotional stress due to PTSD and past and present trauma from Hurricanes Nicole and Ian.

FDEM has deployed requested resources for county response efforts, including:

18 pallets of water and a truckload of MREs to Orange County

A pallet of MREs to Nassau County

A 350kw generator to Brevard County to serve as backup power for a wastewater treatment plant

Four pumps to Volusia County to assist with flood control

Insurance

Infrastructure

Use FL511 for real-time traffic updates, road closures, and other travel information at www.FL511.com.

Emergency repairs of State Road A1A through all 3 counties have reopened the roadway to traffic. Crews worked around the clock and reopened the road in just 3 days.

Over 250 damage assessment teams were deployed and Roadway assessments are now 100% complete.

50 crews of bridge inspector cleared over 1,200 state-owned bridges statewide.

Bridge inspections are 100% complete.

34 Cut and Toss teams cleared the way for emergency responders, utility services, and supply deliveries.

Cut and Toss Operations are now 100% complete. Crews cleared over 10,000 miles of state roadways in Northeast and East Central Florida.

Roadways and Bridges

All closures related to the storm are now open.

Transit

All transit agencies are now open.

Health and Human Services

Boil Water Notices have been issued for 17 areas, over 7 counties a comprehensive statewide list of notices for residents to access online.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 22-253 which allows pharmacists to dispense up to a 30-day emergency prescription refill of maintenance medication to persons who reside in an area or county covered under this Executive Order and to emergency personnel who have been activated by their state or local agency but who do not reside in an area or county covered by this Executive Order.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 22-007 suspending the requirement for licensed basic life support service providers, licensed advanced life support service providers, and licensed air ambulance services to obtain certificates of public convenience and necessity from the counties in which they operate.

The Regional Poison Control Centers are available to provide poison call center services, data collection, and reporting in response to the storm. If an individual suspects carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911 or the Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.

As of Saturday morning, there are currently 2 healthcare facilities reported on generator power.

The Emergency Patient Look-Up System (E-PLUS) has been activated and staff is assisting with end user credentialing and training.

Education

All school districts and state colleges will be open on Monday.

Law Enforcement

Area FWC officers in affected areas of the state remain on heightened alert status, available to respond to requests for assistance from local and state emergency management agencies.

FWC officers have a variety of specialized equipment, including shallow draft boats, ATVs, airboats and four-wheel drive vehicles to assist in the recovery effort.

FHP continues to monitor roadways and bridges and is in communication with law enforcement, transportation, and emergency management partners to identify and assist with any response efforts.

FHP has deployed a mobile command center to the impacted area to provide enhanced communication capabilities and additional resources.

FHP’s unmanned aerial vehicle teams are prepared to assist damage assessment efforts.

FWC is directing the public to myfwc.com/notices/ for information about wildlife management areas, fish management areas, shooting ranges and FWC office closures due to the forecasted effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.

FHP is maintaining high visibility on interstate systems, bridges, and rest areas. Motorists can report disabled vehicles or dangerous driving conditions to *FHP (*347).

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 111022, which:

Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and

Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP has issued an Emergency Final Order to expedite necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems made necessary by Tropical Storm Nicole, as well as setting forth streamlined requirements for the management of storm debris.

DEP issued an Amended Emergency Final Order to incorporate additional counties included in the Governor’s Amended Executive Order.

Following the Governor’s Second Amended Executive Order, DEP issued a Second Amended Emergency Final Order to incorporate all 67 counties.

All significant Hazardous Waste facilities within the affected counties were contacted and there were no reports of storm damage or hazardous waste discharges or releases.

At the direction of Governor DeSantis, DEP is providing $20 million of existing funding for emergency sand placement to help local governments address the significant dune and beach erosion caused by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian.

Beach assessment teams have been deployed to Southeast Florida to begin windshield surveys. Beaches engineering teams will be deployed to evaluate storm impacts in Northeast Florida (Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties). These assessments will help inform additional short and long-term recovery needs and the development of a Hurricane Recovery plan that will be submitted to the Legislature for funding consideration.

Nine disaster debris management sites (DDMSs) have been authorized for Hurricane Nicole. DDMSs are a critical component of expediting clean-up, reducing environmental and public health impacts, and meeting federal reimbursement requirements.

Florida state park closures can be found here.

National Estuarine Research Reserve and Aquatic Preserve closures can be found at floridadep.gov/rcp/aquatic-preserve.

Business Support

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has activated the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925 , Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

DEO has activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey to gauge the impact of Hurricane Nicole on Florida businesses, visit FloridaDisaster.Biz.

to gauge the impact of Hurricane Nicole on Florida businesses, visit FloridaDisaster.Biz. DEO is updating FloridaDisaster.biz with real-time information for business owners to prepare their businesses, families and employees for Tropical Storm Nicole.

Licensing

DBPR EMERGENCY ORDER 2022-07 removes restrictions to ensure that registered electrical and alarm contractors are not subject to the geographical scope limitations or requirements when providing contracting services for the counties listed in the emergency order.

Elections

Secretary of State Cord Byrd issued an emergency order suspending important deadlines for those in affected counties to ensure all votes are counted accurately while the state responds to Tropical Storm Nicole. Find more information on this order here.