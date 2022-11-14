Categories
Celebrities

29 “The Crown” Season 5 Moments Vs. The Real-Life Events That Show How Detailed The Series Is


Elizabeth Debicki’s mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.

29 "The Crown" Season 5 Moments Vs. The Real-Life Events That Show How Detailed The Series Is

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: