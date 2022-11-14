4 Inter-Generational Music Feuds And 6 Friendships Between Older And Younger Musicians That Will Warm Your Heart

Amidst the duo’s musical partnership, Bennett’s family revealed that the singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Gaga recalled their introduction at the concert, and said, “When I walked out on that stage and he said, ‘It’s Lady Gaga,’ my friend saw me, and it was very special.” She continued, “I think what’s been beautiful about this and what’s been challenging is to see how it affects him in some ways, but to see how it doesn’t affect his talent. I think he really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing that things can change and you can still be magnificent.”