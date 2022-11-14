‘4 out of 10 Londoners won’t be able to pay their rent

The Mayor of London claimed that a record number of homes were completed in London last year under his Mayoralty. And explained that they were still nowhere near being able to supply enough affordable housing in London to meet the demand. Mr Khan explained that the British Government needed to follow in the Scottish Government’s footsteps and implement a rent freeze in the private sector. The London Mayor told Stig Abell that a rent freeze would give respite to those already facing financial challenges.
Mr Abell said: “London has always been expensive, is the solution here you want to gather together people to make the arguments.
“But ultimately the problem is there is not enough houses being built, which would then enable there to be more rented accommodation, which would bring prices down.”
Mr Khan told Times Radio: “Spot on, look the medium long term solution is more supply to meet demand right.
“We calculate every year, we need roughly speaking 52,000 new homes. Last year a record numbers of homes were completed under my Mayoralty.
“But just think about every year, that’s a difference of between 10,000 and 12,000 in a good year, before I became Mayor the average number of homes completed was 20,000.
“So of course, increase the number of affordable homes in London. But in the short and medium term, we’re going to have nowhere near the supply to meet the demand.
“And you mention the challenges found as we’re facing cost of living… Probably tax going up later on this week, energy prices. For those renting in London, and its 2.6m renters in London that’s almost a third of our population.
The Mayor of London added: “The average rent is… You’re right £2,500, but over the last year, the increase in rents is the biggest it’s ever been 16%.
“So what I’m saying to the Government is look, what you need to do is follow the example of the Scottish Government who are lobbied by Labour and others and introduce a rent freeze in the private sector.
“And what that does is gives respite to those people who are facing these additional challenges, to make sure that they can not have a situation over the next six months they’re potentially made homeless.”
“The research we’re publishing today shows four out of ten of those renting in London won’t be able to pay their rents in the next six months.”
Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, many Britons are battling to pay high prices.
Inflation in the British economy has seen an increase in food and energy prices as people’s wages have stayed the same.
Mr Khan announced that he will be holding an emergency summit in order to discuss private renting at City Hall.
Mr Khan is now calling for the British Government to allow him to freeze the price of rent in the private sector, in order to save Londoners from becoming homeless over the next six months.
Priced Out, a campaign for affordable house prices replied to Mr Khan’s call for the Government to allow him to freeze rent prices.
Priced Out tweeted: “The rental crisis is at a fever pitch in London, but unfortunately rent controls will only make things worse.
“The solution has to be a significant expansion of housebuilding, of all types and across the capital.”
