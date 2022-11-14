A Place In The Sun bosses praise Jonnie Irwin in emotional message

His co-star Jasmine Harman took to Twitter to express her love for Jonnie and said: “Words can’t fix much, but what lovely words of support you have had here [on social media] Jonnie.

“I know you know this already, but I am here for you my dear friend, and Jess and the boys. So, so brave. Sending lots of love, speak soon.” (sic)

A Place in the Sun’s official Instagram page added: “We don’t have the words, we just have love, affection and respect for our friend and colleague of so many years, the wonderful Jonnie Irwin. We’re thinking of you, Jess and the boys x.” (sic)

More to follow…