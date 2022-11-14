Adorable Switch Game And Plush Bundles Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

$18 ( $50 )

Shovel Knight is an indie gaming icon who has appeared in numerous games at this point. This particular doll captures the pixel-influenced design of the medieval warrior, retaining his simple charm and even bundling his trademark weapon alongside him in case any nefarious activity breaks out on your shelf.

This version of the game is the Treasure Trove edition, which packs in the original adventure with new tales starring Plague Knight, Specter Knight, and King Knight. There’s also four-player local co-op mode, a co-op campaign, and several challenge modes to dig into.

It’s worth noting that just the game itself normally costs $40, so you’re getting a discount on the game and getting a plush to sweeten the pot.