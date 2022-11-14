Alabama Men’s Tennis Team Closes Day Two Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament – University of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama men’s tennis team closed the second day of competition at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Sunday. The Crimson Tide will conclude the tournament on Monday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Semifinal Results

A Crimson

Filip Planinsek won in straight sets over Mississippi State’s (MSU) Patrick Lazo, going 6-3, 6-1

won in straight sets over Mississippi State’s (MSU) Patrick Lazo, going 6-3, 6-1 Matias Ponce De Leon fell to MSU’s Ewen Lumsden in his match Sunday

fell to MSU’s Ewen Lumsden in his match Sunday Ponce De Leon fought hard in the first set, dropping the tiebreaker at 7-6 (7), before falling 6-0 in the second set

A White

German Samofalov would advance to the finals after his opponent Alejandro Moreno from Auburn had to retire during the match with Samofalov leading 3-0

Finals

A Crimson

Filip Planinsek was defeated by MSU’s Ewen Lumsden in the final round of his draw

was defeated by MSU’s Ewen Lumsden in the final round of his draw Planinsek came out on top in the first set with 6-4 win, before dropping 6-1 in the second set

The UA sophomore battled but fell 12-10 in the final set

A White

German Samofalov came up short to MSU’s Petar Jovanovic, falling 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday

Up Next

Samofalov and Planinsek will be competing against each other at 1 p.m. CT on Monday

Ponce De Leon will be going up against West Florida’s Sebastian Sotelo Monday at 1 p.m. CT

