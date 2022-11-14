Categories
Sports

Alabama Women’s Tennis Sends Two To Championship Round Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament – University of Alabama Athletics


TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women’s tennis team advanced two players to the finals at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

 Quarterfinals

  • Loudmilla Bencheikh defeated Olga Bredikhina with a 6-3, 7-5 victory
  • Klara Milicevic won mirroring sets of 6-4, 6-4 against J Bedard
  • Ola Pitak won by default against Kenley Outzen, resulting in Pitak automatically advancing to the semifinals

 Semifinals

  • Loudmilla Bencheikh was victorious against teammate Anna Parkhomenko, winning mirroring sets of 6-3, 6-3
  • Ola Pitak also went up against her teammate Klara Milicevic
  • Pitak took the first set 6-1 but fell in the second set to Milicevic 6-4
  • Pitak and Milicevic battled it out in the third set, resulting in Pitak winning 10-8

How to Follow

  • Live results will be provided at RollTide.com
  • Updates throughout the tournament will be provided on team’s official Twitter account, @AlabamaWTN

Up Next

Get all the latest information on the team by following AlabamaWTN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.                                                                            

                                                                            



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: