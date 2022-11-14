Alabama Women’s Tennis Sends Two To Championship Round Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament – University of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women’s tennis team advanced two players to the finals at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.
Quarterfinals
- Loudmilla Bencheikh defeated Olga Bredikhina with a 6-3, 7-5 victory
- Klara Milicevic won mirroring sets of 6-4, 6-4 against J Bedard
- Ola Pitak won by default against Kenley Outzen, resulting in Pitak automatically advancing to the semifinals
Semifinals
- Loudmilla Bencheikh was victorious against teammate Anna Parkhomenko, winning mirroring sets of 6-3, 6-3
- Ola Pitak also went up against her teammate Klara Milicevic
- Pitak took the first set 6-1 but fell in the second set to Milicevic 6-4
- Pitak and Milicevic battled it out in the third set, resulting in Pitak winning 10-8
