Alabama Women’s Tennis Sends Two To Championship Round Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament – University of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women’s tennis team advanced two players to the finals at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Quarterfinals

Loudmilla Bencheikh defeated Olga Bredikhina with a 6-3, 7-5 victory

defeated Olga Bredikhina with a 6-3, 7-5 victory Klara Milicevic won mirroring sets of 6-4, 6-4 against J Bedard

won mirroring sets of 6-4, 6-4 against J Bedard Ola Pitak won by default against Kenley Outzen, resulting in Pitak automatically advancing to the semifinals

Semifinals

Loudmilla Bencheikh was victorious against teammate Anna Parkhomenko , winning mirroring sets of 6-3, 6-3

was victorious against teammate , winning mirroring sets of 6-3, 6-3 Ola Pitak also went up against her teammate Klara Milicevic

also went up against her teammate Pitak took the first set 6-1 but fell in the second set to Milicevic 6-4

Pitak and Milicevic battled it out in the third set, resulting in Pitak winning 10-8

