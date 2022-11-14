An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury

Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury – there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn.

Over the past two/three months, I’ve seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social media. Each one a warning to be aware of our outdoor cats, and unleashed dogs, because someone in the Brooklyn/Town Plot neighborhood was reportedly injuring/killing cats.

This morning, my friend Dora let me know that there have been six or seven of these horrible incidents recently. She then clued me in to the latest disgusting incident that happened over the weekend. A 3-month-old kitten named Molly had been missing for 9 days. Molly somehow made it back to her owner’s residence after being horribly disfigured. Molly’s injuries were catastrophic, and she had to be put to sleep. Molly’s owner wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her, in which she detailed some of the injuries that Molly had suffered, and it made me cry.

I’m so sorry. I can’t imagine the pain that you are going through. All of you.

Pets are children to some, companions to others, loved by most.

To whomever is doing this: Defenseless pets? Do you show the same disregard to human life? Are you the kid that mocks the homeless man sleeping on a steam grate? Kicks the dog when it just wants to play? Do you realize what you take away? Your moment of stupidity is depriving joy, happiness, and love.

You are the lowest of the low. I hope someone captured your face on their Ring camera.

