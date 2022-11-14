Andrey Rublev calls for peace after all-Russian ATP Finals match

Andrey Rublev pleaded for “peace” after defeating fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in a three-set epic at the ATP Finals. It comes after the world No 7 wrote “no war please” on the camera at the Dubai Championships back in February, just days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.